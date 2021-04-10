SOE Academic: Isizulu at Mancosa

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available: SOE Isizulu Academic

CORE PURPOSETo provide academic leadership across a range of post graduate business education programmes. CORE FUNCTIONSÂ· To facilitate face to face and online lecturesÂ· Provide students one on one academic consultation supportÂ· Design both formative and summative assessmentsÂ· Review and moderate curriculum and assessmentsÂ· Grade assessments and provide stakeholder feedbackÂ· Potentially serve as a Head of School/ Programme Coordinator/ Module CoordinatorÂ· Undertake programme and module reviewsÂ· Active involvement in research and publishingÂ· Supervise postgraduate researchÂ· Identify students at-risk and execute pastoral careUndertake programme and quality management administrative tasksÂ· Serve as subject matter expert (SME) for content resource development

QUALIFICATION (S)

Â· An appropriate doctoral level qualification or specialist Master level qualification. A relevant B. ed Qualification

EXPERIENCE

Â· 5 yearsâ€™ academic experienceÂ· Demonstrate research engagement over last 3 years

RELATED KNOWLEDGE, COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS

Â· Be familiar with distance and online educationÂ· Be familiar with using learning management systemsÂ· Have a working knowledge of the South African higher education regulatory frameworkÂ· Must be able to work within pre-determined time frames and deadlinesÂ· Must be able to speak confidently and demonstrate professionalismÂ· Must be a collegial team playerÂ· Proficient in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, Power Point, Access, Internet and Email)Â· Excellent writing and reporting skillsÂ· Possess a high level of ethics and confidentiality

