SOE Academic: Isizulu at Mancosa

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available: SOE Isizulu Academic

CORE PURPOSETo provide academic leadership across a range of post graduate business education programmes. CORE FUNCTIONS· To facilitate face to face and online lectures· Provide students one on one academic consultation support· Design both formative and summative assessments· Review and moderate curriculum and assessments· Grade assessments and provide stakeholder feedback· Potentially serve as a Head of School/ Programme Coordinator/ Module Coordinator· Undertake programme and module reviews· Active involvement in research and publishing· Supervise postgraduate research· Identify students at-risk and execute pastoral careUndertake programme and quality management administrative tasks· Serve as subject matter expert (SME) for content resource development

QUALIFICATION (S)

· An appropriate doctoral level qualification or specialist Master level qualification. A relevant B. ed Qualification

EXPERIENCE

· 5 years’ academic experience· Demonstrate research engagement over last 3 years

RELATED KNOWLEDGE, COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS

· Be familiar with distance and online education· Be familiar with using learning management systems· Have a working knowledge of the South African higher education regulatory framework· Must be able to work within pre-determined time frames and deadlines· Must be able to speak confidently and demonstrate professionalism· Must be a collegial team player· Proficient in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, Power Point, Access, Internet and Email)· Excellent writing and reporting skills· Possess a high level of ethics and confidentiality

Learn more/Apply for this position