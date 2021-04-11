Customer Solutions Senior Engineer

Our client, one of the leading players within the Transportation logistics Sector in Johannesburg is looking to recruit an exceptional Customer Solutions Senior Engineer to be responsible for solution design and budget simulation of new and existing business

Minimum Requirements

Have a degree in the area of industrial engineering or equal level by experience

Have 5 years of experience in operations management and/or engineering

Have expertise in layout designing tools such as Lucidchart

Be familiar with cost modelling and be highly organized to manage multiple projects at once

Have a proven track record in production or logistic engineering, knowledge of logistics IT solutions is an asset

Must have seen different kind of Warehouse Solutions in several business environments

Have a solid experience in activity based cost calculation and the establishment of rates

Have strong communication skill with experience in tackling problems, leading project meetings, delivering strong presentations, both with customers and suppliers.

Responsibilities

To partner the business development teams in developing client specific solutions through the analysis of tenders and/or technical specifications, designing the solution and constructing the proposals in within specified timelines.

To analyze customer requirements and develop a cost model, appropriate layouts and material flows by defining the operational processes, warehouse layout, system process, means and organization required to provide the designed service.

Understanding technical studies and drawing up operational cost details and budget for the designed service using the Global Calculation Tool (GCT).

Conception, preparation and presentation of offers as well as their renegotiation including the participation in the project implementation phase to ensure all planned tasks are delivered.

Maintaining the relevant suppliers and cost data bases (e.g. MHE, processes, storage solutions, etc.) and demonstrating technical intelligence on new processes, materials, equipment, etc.

To provide support on inquiries of re-engineering for continuous improvement of existing business and system processes from operations team by collecting and analyzing data from customers to thoroughly understand the business.

