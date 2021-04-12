Academic – I.T at Mancosa

CORE PURPOSETo provide academic leadership across a range of post graduate business education programmes.
CORE FUNCTIONS
- To facilitate face to face and online lectures
- Provide students one on one academic consultation support
- Design both formative and summative assessments
- Review and moderate curriculum and assessments
- Grade assessments and provide stakeholder feedback
- Potentially serve as a Head of School/ Programme Coordinator/ Module Coordinator
- Undertake programme and module reviews
- Active involvement in research and publishing
- Supervise postgraduate research
- Identify students at-risk and execute pastoral care
- Undertake programme and quality management administrative tasks
- Serve as subject matter expert (SME) for content resource development
RELATED KNOWLEDGE, COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS
- Be familiar with distance and online education
- Be familiar with using learning management systems
- Have a working knowledge of the South African higher education regulatory framework
- Must be able to work within pre-determined time frames and deadlines
- Must be able to speak confidently and demonstrate professionalism
- Must be a collegial team player
- Proficient in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, Power Point, Access, Internet and Email)
- Excellent writing and reporting skills
- Possess a high level of ethics and confidentiality
QUALIFICATION (S)
- An appropriate doctoral level qualification or specialist Master level qualification
EXPERIENCE
- 5 yearsâ€™ academic experience
- Demonstrate research engagement over last 3 years