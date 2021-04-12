Academic – I.T at Mancosa

Apr 12, 2021

CORE PURPOSETo provide academic leadership across a range of post graduate business education programmes.

CORE FUNCTIONS

  • To facilitate face to face and online lectures
  • Provide students one on one academic consultation support
  • Design both formative and summative assessments
  • Review and moderate curriculum and assessments
  • Grade assessments and provide stakeholder feedback
  • Potentially serve as a Head of School/ Programme Coordinator/ Module Coordinator
  • Undertake programme and module reviews
  • Active involvement in research and publishing
  • Supervise postgraduate research
  • Identify students at-risk and execute pastoral care
  • Undertake programme and quality management administrative tasks
  • Serve as subject matter expert (SME) for content resource development

RELATED KNOWLEDGE, COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS

  • Be familiar with distance and online education
  • Be familiar with using learning management systems
  • Have a working knowledge of the South African higher education regulatory framework
  • Must be able to work within pre-determined time frames and deadlines
  • Must be able to speak confidently and demonstrate professionalism
  • Must be a collegial team player
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, Power Point, Access, Internet and Email)
  • Excellent writing and reporting skills
  • Possess a high level of ethics and confidentiality

QUALIFICATION (S)

  • An appropriate doctoral level qualification or specialist Master level qualification

EXPERIENCE

  • 5 yearsâ€™ academic experience
  • Demonstrate research engagement over last 3 years

