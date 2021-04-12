Account Manager at Salt

Do you want to be part of an exciting creative agency based in CAPE TOWN? It is the perfect space for someone that has strong creative agency experience and is wanting to further develop their craft in a smaller agency, all the while working alongside some of the most forward thinking minds in the business that are doing amazing work. They are looking for an eager and motivated individual to join them as an ACCOUNT MANAGER. If this sounds like you, then keep reading! In this role, your main task would be to support both the accounts and creative team. Your will role will be to plan, allocate and co-ordinate creative resources to deliver projects across a wide variety of their clients. Projects range from below the line communications, presentations, production and social content. You will need the following to be considered:

3-5 year’s creative agency experience

Creative Agency experience is a must have

Past experience with social media content calendars and management

1 – 2 years of experience with Chase and Trello or other work flow tools.

Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma a plus

