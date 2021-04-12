Our client in the Public Sector has an EE opportunity available for an Accountant General. This position will be based in Pretoria.
Requirements:
- An NQF level 8 (Honours/CTA) degree
- A Masters (NQF level 9) in Accounting / CA(SA) / MBA qualification will be an added advantage
- A minimum of 8 -10 years’ experience at a senior managerial level in enforcement of financial management of revenue, expenditure, assets and liabilities of departments, public entities, constitutional institutions and local government
- In-depth knowledge of government operations
- Knowledge of the PFMA, Treasury Regulations and other applicable prescripts and frameworks
- Knowledge and experience of policy development and disseminations for the improvement of service delivery in the Public Service
KPAs:
- Enforce transparency and management of revenue, expenditure, assets and liabilities
- Facilitate and monitor compliance to the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA)
- Develop guidelines to strengthen the monitoring and oversight responsibilities of executive authorities and relevant parliamentary structures
- Initiate benchmarking exercises with reputable international accounting firms on best practices and methodologies
- Manage the implementation of governance, standardisation and maintenance of IFMS project
Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.