Accountant General

Apr 12, 2021

Our client in the Public Sector has an EE opportunity available for an Accountant General. This position will be based in Pretoria.

Requirements:

  • An NQF level 8 (Honours/CTA) degree
  • A Masters (NQF level 9) in Accounting / CA(SA) / MBA qualification will be an added advantage
  • A minimum of 8 -10 years’ experience at a senior managerial level in enforcement of financial management of revenue, expenditure, assets and liabilities of departments, public entities, constitutional institutions and local government
  • In-depth knowledge of government operations
  • Knowledge of the PFMA, Treasury Regulations and other applicable prescripts and frameworks
  • Knowledge and experience of policy development and disseminations for the improvement of service delivery in the Public Service

KPAs:

  • Enforce transparency and management of revenue, expenditure, assets and liabilities
  • Facilitate and monitor compliance to the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA)
  • Develop guidelines to strengthen the monitoring and oversight responsibilities of executive authorities and relevant parliamentary structures
  • Initiate benchmarking exercises with reputable international accounting firms on best practices and methodologies
  • Manage the implementation of governance, standardisation and maintenance of IFMS project

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

