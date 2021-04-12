Accountant General

Our client in the Public Sector has an EE opportunity available for an Accountant General. This position will be based in Pretoria.

Requirements:

An NQF level 8 (Honours/CTA) degree

A Masters (NQF level 9) in Accounting / CA(SA) / MBA qualification will be an added advantage

A minimum of 8 -10 years’ experience at a senior managerial level in enforcement of financial management of revenue, expenditure, assets and liabilities of departments, public entities, constitutional institutions and local government

In-depth knowledge of government operations

Knowledge of the PFMA, Treasury Regulations and other applicable prescripts and frameworks

Knowledge and experience of policy development and disseminations for the improvement of service delivery in the Public Service

KPAs:

Enforce transparency and management of revenue, expenditure, assets and liabilities

Facilitate and monitor compliance to the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA)

Develop guidelines to strengthen the monitoring and oversight responsibilities of executive authorities and relevant parliamentary structures

Initiate benchmarking exercises with reputable international accounting firms on best practices and methodologies

Manage the implementation of governance, standardisation and maintenance of IFMS project

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

