Actuarial Consulting Manager – Property & Casualty Insurance

We are currently seeking a qualified candidate to be considered for the position of Actuarial Consulting Manager (Property & Casualty) in our Financial Services practice in Bermuda. Our Actuarial Consulting practice comprises two areas: Life/Health Insurance and Property/Casualty Insurance products and services. This exciting opportunity is in our Property & Casualty practice in Bermuda, where you will provide clients with traditional actuarial services (e.g., reserving, pricing, capital modelling and mergers and acquisition support), as well as leading edge services covering areas such as financial reporting and measurement, financial risk management, modeling, hedging, reinsurance, securitization, economic capital and solvency.

Your key responsibilities

As a Manager within the Actuarial Consulting Services (Property & Casualty) group, you’ll be challenged to participate in and manage/lead engagement teams focused on several of the following areas:

Loss reserving analysis all lines of business and sectors (direct and reinsurance)

Loss Reserve Specialist Opinion for regulatory submission

New Business License Support

Capital Modelling and Economic Balance Sheet support to clients

Insurable risk management, self-insurance advisory services (across all industries)

Predictive Modeling and customer analytics

Actuarial Transformation® and modeling

Rate setting all lines of business

Financial forecasting, valuation

Product development

Mergers & acquisitions

Skills and attributes for success

Effectively manage and motivate client engagement teams with diverse skills and backgrounds

Foster relationships with client personnel at appropriate levels and consistently deliver quality client services

Drive high-quality work products within expected time frames and on budget and monitor progress, manage risk and ensure key stakeholders are kept informed about progress and expected outcomes

Develop and maintain long-term client relationships and networks, and stay abreast of current business and industry trends relevant to the client’s business

Develop relationships with team members across all of the business’s practices to serve client needs

Demonstrate in-depth technical capabilities and professional knowledge and a demonstrated ability to quickly assimilate to new knowledge

To qualify for the role you must have

Bachelor’s degree in Actuarial Science, Mathematics, Statistics, and/or other related major

A minimum of five (5) years of recent relevant experience in an actuarial-oriented position; prior actuarial consulting experience preferred

Actively pursuing a professional actuarial designation with the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, Casualty Actuarial Society, or other internationally recognized association, with a minimum of five actuarial exams completed

Proficiency in the use of spreadsheets and actuarial-related reserving and capital modelling software

Strong written and verbal communication, interpersonal, presentation, client service and business writing and consulting skills

Ideally, you’ll also have

Prior consulting experience with some business development, sales and account management skills

Previous experience in a Risk Based Capital Regime as well as IFRS17 would be preferred

Ability to deliver proposals and contribute to strategic discussions at the senior management level

Willingness and ability to travel to meet client needs

Some managerial experience including leading teams across different projects

