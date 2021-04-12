Actuarial Consulting Manager – Property & Casualty Insurance

We are currently seeking a qualified candidate to be considered for the position of Actuarial Consulting Manager (Property & Casualty) in our Financial Services practice in Bermuda. Our Actuarial Consulting practice comprises two areas: Life/Health Insurance and Property/Casualty Insurance products and services. This exciting opportunity is in our Property & Casualty practice in Bermuda, where you will provide clients with traditional actuarial services (e.g., reserving, pricing, capital modelling and mergers and acquisition support), as well as leading edge services covering areas such as financial reporting and measurement, financial risk management, modeling, hedging, reinsurance, securitization, economic capital and solvency.
Your key responsibilities
As a Manager within the Actuarial Consulting Services (Property & Casualty) group, you’ll be challenged to participate in and manage/lead engagement teams focused on several of the following areas:
- Loss reserving analysis all lines of business and sectors (direct and reinsurance)
- Loss Reserve Specialist Opinion for regulatory submission
- New Business License Support
- Capital Modelling and Economic Balance Sheet support to clients
- Insurable risk management, self-insurance advisory services (across all industries)
- Predictive Modeling and customer analytics
- Actuarial Transformation® and modeling
- Rate setting all lines of business
- Financial forecasting, valuation
- Product development
- Mergers & acquisitions
Skills and attributes for success
- Effectively manage and motivate client engagement teams with diverse skills and backgrounds
- Foster relationships with client personnel at appropriate levels and consistently deliver quality client services
- Drive high-quality work products within expected time frames and on budget and monitor progress, manage risk and ensure key stakeholders are kept informed about progress and expected outcomes
- Develop and maintain long-term client relationships and networks, and stay abreast of current business and industry trends relevant to the client’s business
- Develop relationships with team members across all of the business’s practices to serve client needs
- Demonstrate in-depth technical capabilities and professional knowledge and a demonstrated ability to quickly assimilate to new knowledge
To qualify for the role you must have
- Bachelor’s degree in Actuarial Science, Mathematics, Statistics, and/or other related major
- A minimum of five (5) years of recent relevant experience in an actuarial-oriented position; prior actuarial consulting experience preferred
- Actively pursuing a professional actuarial designation with the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, Casualty Actuarial Society, or other internationally recognized association, with a minimum of five actuarial exams completed
- Proficiency in the use of spreadsheets and actuarial-related reserving and capital modelling software
- Strong written and verbal communication, interpersonal, presentation, client service and business writing and consulting skills
Ideally, you’ll also have
- Prior consulting experience with some business development, sales and account management skills
- Previous experience in a Risk Based Capital Regime as well as IFRS17 would be preferred
- Ability to deliver proposals and contribute to strategic discussions at the senior management level
- Willingness and ability to travel to meet client needs
- Some managerial experience including leading teams across different projects
Desired Skills:
- actuary
- IFRS17
- Actuarial analysis
- Financial Modelling
- M&A
- financial risk management
- hedging
- modeling
- reinsurance
- securitization
- solvency
- economic capital
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree