Actuarial Consulting Senior – Property & Casualty Insurance

We are currently seeking qualified candidates to be considered for the position of Actuarial Consulting Senior (Property & Casualty) in our Financial Services practice in Bermuda. Our Actuarial Consulting practice comprises two areas: Life & Health Insurance and Property & Casualty Insurance. This exciting opportunity is in our Property & Casualty practice in Bermuda, where you will provide clients with traditional actuarial services (e.g., reserving, pricing, capital modelling and mergers and acquisition support), as well as leading edge services covering areas such as financial reporting and measurement, financial risk management, modeling, hedging, reinsurance, securitization, economic capital and solvency.

Your key responsibilities

As a Senior within the Actuarial Consulting Services (Property & Casualty) group, you’ll be challenged to participate on engagement teams focused on several of the following areas:

Loss reserving analysis all lines of business and sectors (direct and reinsurance)

Loss Reserve Specialist Opinion for regulatory submission

New Business License Support

Capital Modelling and Economic Balance Sheet support to clients

Insurable risk management, self-insurance advisory services (across all industries)

Predictive Modeling and customer analytics

Actuarial Transformation® and modeling

Rate setting all lines of business

Financial forecasting, valuation

Product development

Mergers & acquisitions

Skills and attributes for success

Establish relationships with client personnel at appropriate levels and consistently deliver quality client services

Monitor progress, manage risk and ensure key stakeholders are kept informed about progress and expected outcomes

Stay abreast of current business, regulatory and industry trends relevant to the client’s business

Demonstrate in-depth technical actuarial capabilities and professional knowledge. Demonstrate ability to assimilate new knowledge

Remain current on new developments in advisory services capabilities and industry knowledge

Commit to developing a strong personal brand by staying informed regarding economic/market developments and their impact on the firm’s clients

Continually progress towards attaining professional credentials from the Casualty Actuarial Society and/or other internationally recognized actuarial association

To qualify for the role you must have

Bachelor’s degree in Actuarial Science, Mathematics, Statistics, and/or other related major

A minimum of 2+ years’ experience in an actuarial-oriented position; prior actuarial consulting experience preferred

Actively pursuing a professional actuarial designation with the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, Casualty Actuarial Society, or other internationally recognized association, with a minimum of three actuarial exams completed

Proficiency in the use of spreadsheets and actuarial-related reserving and capital modelling software

Strong writing, presentation, conceptual, analytical, and interpersonal skills

Ideally, you’ll also have

Previous consulting experience or experience implementing new processes/procedures in a corporate environment

Previous experience in a Risk Based Capital Regime as well as IFRS17 would be preferred

Willingness and ability to travel to meet practice/client needs

Desired Skills:

actuary

actuarial consulting

financial risk management

modeling

hedging

reinsurance

securitization

economic capital

solvency

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position