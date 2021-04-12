Actuarial Consulting Senior – Property & Casualty Insurance

We are currently seeking qualified candidates to be considered for the position of Actuarial Consulting Senior (Property & Casualty) in our Financial Services practice in Bermuda. Our Actuarial Consulting practice comprises two areas: Life & Health Insurance and Property & Casualty Insurance. This exciting opportunity is in our Property & Casualty practice in Bermuda, where you will provide clients with traditional actuarial services (e.g., reserving, pricing, capital modelling and mergers and acquisition support), as well as leading edge services covering areas such as financial reporting and measurement, financial risk management, modeling, hedging, reinsurance, securitization, economic capital and solvency.
Your key responsibilities
As a Senior within the Actuarial Consulting Services (Property & Casualty) group, you’ll be challenged to participate on engagement teams focused on several of the following areas:
- Loss reserving analysis all lines of business and sectors (direct and reinsurance)
- Loss Reserve Specialist Opinion for regulatory submission
- New Business License Support
- Capital Modelling and Economic Balance Sheet support to clients
- Insurable risk management, self-insurance advisory services (across all industries)
- Predictive Modeling and customer analytics
- Actuarial Transformation® and modeling
- Rate setting all lines of business
- Financial forecasting, valuation
- Product development
- Mergers & acquisitions
Skills and attributes for success
- Establish relationships with client personnel at appropriate levels and consistently deliver quality client services
- Monitor progress, manage risk and ensure key stakeholders are kept informed about progress and expected outcomes
- Stay abreast of current business, regulatory and industry trends relevant to the client’s business
- Demonstrate in-depth technical actuarial capabilities and professional knowledge. Demonstrate ability to assimilate new knowledge
- Remain current on new developments in advisory services capabilities and industry knowledge
- Commit to developing a strong personal brand by staying informed regarding economic/market developments and their impact on the firm’s clients
- Continually progress towards attaining professional credentials from the Casualty Actuarial Society and/or other internationally recognized actuarial association
To qualify for the role you must have
- Bachelor’s degree in Actuarial Science, Mathematics, Statistics, and/or other related major
- A minimum of 2+ years’ experience in an actuarial-oriented position; prior actuarial consulting experience preferred
- Actively pursuing a professional actuarial designation with the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, Casualty Actuarial Society, or other internationally recognized association, with a minimum of three actuarial exams completed
- Proficiency in the use of spreadsheets and actuarial-related reserving and capital modelling software
- Strong writing, presentation, conceptual, analytical, and interpersonal skills
Ideally, you’ll also have
- Previous consulting experience or experience implementing new processes/procedures in a corporate environment
- Previous experience in a Risk Based Capital Regime as well as IFRS17 would be preferred
- Willingness and ability to travel to meet practice/client needs
Desired Skills:
- actuary
- actuarial consulting
- financial risk management
- modeling
- hedging
- reinsurance
- securitization
- economic capital
- solvency
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree