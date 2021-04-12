Advertising Promoter at Midrand

Apr 12, 2021

Job Description

  • being responsible for the advertising and promotion on Google,Facebook, Tiktok platform.
  • Improve the advertising conversion rate and ROI.
  • Being responsible for the advertising design and writing?
  • Monitor the advertising effect
  • Inter-department learning and communication, participate intoother department’s work, to get familiar with short-loan product and process

Position Requirement

1?Bachelor Degree or above ;

2?be sensitive to numbers and operations;

3?Have a basic aesthetic view of advertising pictures andvideos;

4?be familiar with photoshop or other software

Salary: R15,000/month
3 months probation

Desired Skills:

  • Commucation

