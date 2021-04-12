Advertising Promoter at Midrand

Job Description
- being responsible for the advertising and promotion on Google,Facebook, Tiktok platform.
- Improve the advertising conversion rate and ROI.
- Being responsible for the advertising design and writing?
- Monitor the advertising effect
- Inter-department learning and communication, participate intoother department’s work, to get familiar with short-loan product and process
Position Requirement
1?Bachelor Degree or above ;
2?be sensitive to numbers and operations;
3?Have a basic aesthetic view of advertising pictures andvideos;
4?be familiar with photoshop or other software
Salary: R15,000/month
3 months probation
Desired Skills:
- Commucation