Advertising Promoter at Midrand

Job Description

being responsible for the advertising and promotion on Google,Facebook, Tiktok platform.

Improve the advertising conversion rate and ROI.

Being responsible for the advertising design and writing?

Monitor the advertising effect

Inter-department learning and communication, participate intoother department’s work, to get familiar with short-loan product and process

Position Requirement

1?Bachelor Degree or above ;

2?be sensitive to numbers and operations;

3?Have a basic aesthetic view of advertising pictures andvideos;

4?be familiar with photoshop or other software

Salary: R15,000/month

3 months probation

Desired Skills:

Commucation

