Analyst Programmer

To translate macro designs into detailed micro designs which will release the business solutions in their relevant areas of focus. Translate and communicate the required changes to the Programmer Community and develop critical component parts.

About The Employer:

Qulaifications:

Advavanced Diplomas/ Natioanl 1ST dEGREES

BSc – Information Technology or Advanced Diploma in Information Technology

Advanced Certifications in relevant technologies

Type of Exposure

Built and managed stakeholder relationships

Manage internal process

Designed Workforce Planning Solutions

Managed Relationships

Managed Stakeholder / Client Relationships

Managed Self

Experience

7-10 Years experience in Programing of which 3 years design experience

Technical / Professional Knowledge

Banking Knowledge

Business Acumen

Business Principles

Business terms and definitions

Communication Strategies

Governance, Risk, and Controls

Industry Trends

Microsoft Office

Principles of Project Management

Relevant Software and Systems Knowledge

Relevant regulatory knowledge

Research Methodology

Decision-Making process

Business writing skills

Customer-Specific Operational Knowledge

Service -Orientated Architecture (SOA)

Knowledge across multiple technologies

Single Operating System

IT Architecture

Modelling ( ARIS/UML)

Joint Application Development

Testing principles and processes

Relevant development tools

System Application Design

Information Technology Concepts

Technical Banking Procedures

Relevant Design Tools

Systems Integration

