Analyst Programmer

To translate macro designs into detailed micro designs which will release the business solutions in their relevant areas of focus. Translate and communicate the required changes to the Programmer Community and develop critical component parts.
About The Employer:
Qulaifications:
- Advavanced Diplomas/ Natioanl 1ST dEGREES
- BSc – Information Technology or Advanced Diploma in Information Technology
- Advanced Certifications in relevant technologies
Type of Exposure
- Built and managed stakeholder relationships
- Manage internal process
- Designed Workforce Planning Solutions
- Managed Relationships
- Managed Stakeholder / Client Relationships
- Managed Self
Experience
- 7-10 Years experience in Programing of which 3 years design experience
Technical / Professional Knowledge
- Banking Knowledge
- Business Acumen
- Business Principles
- Business terms and definitions
- Communication Strategies
- Governance, Risk, and Controls
- Industry Trends
- Microsoft Office
- Principles of Project Management
- Relevant Software and Systems Knowledge
- Relevant regulatory knowledge
- Research Methodology
- Decision-Making process
- Business writing skills
- Customer-Specific Operational Knowledge
- Service -Orientated Architecture (SOA)
- Knowledge across multiple technologies
- Single Operating System
- IT Architecture
- Modelling ( ARIS/UML)
- Joint Application Development
- Testing principles and processes
- Relevant development tools
- System Application Design
- Information Technology Concepts
- Technical Banking Procedures
- Relevant Design Tools
- Systems Integration