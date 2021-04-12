Assistant Warehouse Manager

Synopsis

Our client a well-known valve and fitting merchant is looking to appoint a warehouse assistant manager to be responsible for the day-to-day runnings of the warehouse at their P.E. Branch.

Job Description

The right candidate will run the warehouse daily, meeting set tasks as planned out by management, and follow instructions from the manager.

We are looking for someone who has at least 3 to 5 years in this field and that is also computer literate in pastel evolution, excel Microsoft.

This person will eventually take over the reins from its current manager and therefore it is very important that we find a candidate willing to commit for a long time period within this company.

Minimum Requirements

At least 3 to 5 years experience

Pastel Evolution experience

Excel Microsoft experience

Any qualification in this area will be to your benefit

Desired Skills:

Warehouse Management

Stock Taking

managment

Pastel Evolution

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

