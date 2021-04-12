Back-end Developer at Ntice Search

My client, an established direct selling company, is looking for a passionate and initiative-focused Back-end Developer to assist in the building, maintaining and improving of back-end applications and processes. You will be required to use programming languages and tools to analyse existing code and industry developments, formulate more efficient processes and create a more seamless experience for users. Duties:

  • Developing and maintaining applications for web and/or API access, typically in Python
  • Odoo customisation and extension, typically in Python
  • Integration to other systems via APIs
    • Building an integration layer between WhatsApp messaging and Odoo
  • Implementation of DevOps practices
    • Including CI/CD, automated cloud deployments and hosting architecture
  • Involved and participating in the overall application lifecycle
  • Collaborating with Front-end developers and other team members
  • Define and communicate technical and design requirements
  • Provide training, help and support to other team members
  • Build high-quality, reusable, testable and efficient code
  • Develop functional and sustainable web applications with clean code
  • Integration of data storage solutions
    • Including relational databases, key-value stores, and cloud blob stores
  • Troubleshoot and debug applications
  • Learn/follow new and emerging technologies
  • Stay up to date with current best practices
  • Collaborate with multidisciplinary team of designers, developers and system administrators

 Requirements:

  • BSc Degree in Computer Science or similar relevant field
  • 4 years of experience as a Back-end developer
  • 4 years of experience with programming Python
  • Knowledge of at least one Python web framework (such as Django or Flask) an advantage
  • Familiarity with an ORM (Object Relational Mapper) library
  • Able to integrate multiple data sources and databases into one system
  • Understanding of the threading limitations of Python, and multi-process architecture
  • Basic understanding of front-end technologies, such as JavaScript, HTML5, and CSS3
  • Understanding of security compliance
  • Knowledge of user authentication and authorisation between multiple systems, servers, and environments
  • Understanding of fundamental design principles behind a scalable application
  • Familiarity with event-driven programming in Python
  • Able to create database schemas that represent and support business processes
  • Strong unit test and debugging skills
  • Proficient understanding of git for code versioning
  • Strong Linux experience is an advantage
  • Cloud architecture experience is an advantage

