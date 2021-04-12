Back-end Developer at Ntice Search

My client, an established direct selling company, is looking for a passionate and initiative-focused Back-end Developer to assist in the building, maintaining and improving of back-end applications and processes. You will be required to use programming languages and tools to analyse existing code and industry developments, formulate more efficient processes and create a more seamless experience for users. Duties:
- Developing and maintaining applications for web and/or API access, typically in Python
- Odoo customisation and extension, typically in Python
- Integration to other systems via APIs
- Building an integration layer between WhatsApp messaging and Odoo
- Implementation of DevOps practices
- Including CI/CD, automated cloud deployments and hosting architecture
- Involved and participating in the overall application lifecycle
- Collaborating with Front-end developers and other team members
- Define and communicate technical and design requirements
- Provide training, help and support to other team members
- Build high-quality, reusable, testable and efficient code
- Develop functional and sustainable web applications with clean code
- Integration of data storage solutions
- Including relational databases, key-value stores, and cloud blob stores
- Troubleshoot and debug applications
- Learn/follow new and emerging technologies
- Stay up to date with current best practices
- Collaborate with multidisciplinary team of designers, developers and system administrators
Requirements:
- BSc Degree in Computer Science or similar relevant field
- 4 years of experience as a Back-end developer
- 4 years of experience with programming Python
- Knowledge of at least one Python web framework (such as Django or Flask) an advantage
- Familiarity with an ORM (Object Relational Mapper) library
- Able to integrate multiple data sources and databases into one system
- Understanding of the threading limitations of Python, and multi-process architecture
- Basic understanding of front-end technologies, such as JavaScript, HTML5, and CSS3
- Understanding of security compliance
- Knowledge of user authentication and authorisation between multiple systems, servers, and environments
- Understanding of fundamental design principles behind a scalable application
- Familiarity with event-driven programming in Python
- Able to create database schemas that represent and support business processes
- Strong unit test and debugging skills
- Proficient understanding of git for code versioning
- Strong Linux experience is an advantage
- Cloud architecture experience is an advantage