Bank Administrator

Our client is looking for a Bank Administrator to join their fast growing team and to manage the Operational and Financial aspects of the Company’s Bank Accounts.

Main activities and Key Areas

Manage bank access to ensure operational delivery of payments and segregation of duties.

Ensure operational delivery of payments by managing loaders, verifiers and releasors.

Implement best practice procedures on bank access management.

Various bank recons

Allocate bank transactions to sub ledgers for various bank accounts.

Petty Cash management and allocations.

Initiate bank account top ups.

Manage unidentified and unallocated cash down.

Record credit card transactions.

Implement best practice procedures on credit card management.

Initiate credit card top ups.

Facilitation of foreign payments and management of the recovery thereof

Manage creditor codes on the bank.

Implement best practice for creditor codes and payment processing.

Understand PI Insurance requirements around payments and ensure implemented.

Be back up Overheads Creditors Administrator which includes payment of suppliers and completion of overhead recons.

Qualifications & Experience

Bookkeeping experience

Accounting qualification

Skills & Abilities

Computer Literacy – MS Office: Work, Outlook, Excel (VLookup)

Vast Experience in Pastel Evolution

Vast Experience in Réconciliations (e.g. Supplier Réconciliations, Bordereaux Réconciliations)

Excel financial reports

Invoicing

Experience in similar role

Interpersonal Skills:

Team player

Work independently

Personal Attributes:

Be honest, sincere and consistent.

Work hard to peruse our goals together relentlessly

Maintain a positive attitude by focusing on solutions and promoting a collaborative and enjoyable environment

