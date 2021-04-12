Our client is looking for a Bank Administrator to join their fast growing team and to manage the Operational and Financial aspects of the Company’s Bank Accounts.
Main activities and Key Areas
- Manage bank access to ensure operational delivery of payments and segregation of duties.
- Ensure operational delivery of payments by managing loaders, verifiers and releasors.
- Implement best practice procedures on bank access management.
- Various bank recons
- Allocate bank transactions to sub ledgers for various bank accounts.
- Petty Cash management and allocations.
- Initiate bank account top ups.
- Manage unidentified and unallocated cash down.
- Record credit card transactions.
- Implement best practice procedures on credit card management.
- Initiate credit card top ups.
- Facilitation of foreign payments and management of the recovery thereof
- Manage creditor codes on the bank.
- Implement best practice for creditor codes and payment processing.
- Understand PI Insurance requirements around payments and ensure implemented.
- Be back up Overheads Creditors Administrator which includes payment of suppliers and completion of overhead recons.
Qualifications & Experience
- Bookkeeping experience
- Accounting qualification
Skills & Abilities
- Computer Literacy – MS Office: Work, Outlook, Excel (VLookup)
- Vast Experience in Pastel Evolution
- Vast Experience in Réconciliations (e.g. Supplier Réconciliations, Bordereaux Réconciliations)
- Excel financial reports
- Invoicing
- Experience in similar role
Interpersonal Skills:
- Team player
- Work independently
- Personal Attributes:
- Be honest, sincere and consistent.
- Work hard to peruse our goals together relentlessly
- Maintain a positive attitude by focusing on solutions and promoting a collaborative and enjoyable environment
