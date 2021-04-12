Bank Administrator

Apr 12, 2021

Our client is looking for a Bank Administrator to join their fast growing team and to manage the Operational and Financial aspects of the Company’s Bank Accounts.

Main activities and Key Areas

  • Manage bank access to ensure operational delivery of payments and segregation of duties.
  • Ensure operational delivery of payments by managing loaders, verifiers and releasors.
  • Implement best practice procedures on bank access management.
  • Various bank recons
  • Allocate bank transactions to sub ledgers for various bank accounts.
  • Petty Cash management and allocations.
  • Initiate bank account top ups.
  • Manage unidentified and unallocated cash down.
  • Record credit card transactions.
  • Implement best practice procedures on credit card management.
  • Initiate credit card top ups.
  • Facilitation of foreign payments and management of the recovery thereof
  • Manage creditor codes on the bank.
  • Implement best practice for creditor codes and payment processing.
  • Understand PI Insurance requirements around payments and ensure implemented.
  • Be back up Overheads Creditors Administrator which includes payment of suppliers and completion of overhead recons.

Qualifications & Experience

  • Bookkeeping experience
  • Accounting qualification

Skills & Abilities

  • Computer Literacy – MS Office: Work, Outlook, Excel (VLookup)
  • Vast Experience in Pastel Evolution
  • Vast Experience in Réconciliations (e.g. Supplier Réconciliations, Bordereaux Réconciliations)
  • Excel financial reports
  • Invoicing
  • Experience in similar role

Interpersonal Skills:

  • Team player
  • Work independently
  • Personal Attributes:
  • Be honest, sincere and consistent.
  • Work hard to peruse our goals together relentlessly
  • Maintain a positive attitude by focusing on solutions and promoting a collaborative and enjoyable environment

