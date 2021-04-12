BDM (Financial Services)

Professional Network Manager required by established (and growing) company of Investment Specialists for:
- Identification of independent financial advisors/brokers
- Relationship building
- Acquiring and merging of client books
Requirements:
- Experience in Private Wealth Management (specifically Investment)
- Clean Drivers’ license
- Strong aptitude
- Proven track record in sales/business development within FS sector
- Experience closing mergers
- Focus on service excellence and partnership
Salary is a good Basic and the opportunity to earn Annuity and Bonuses (based on KPI measurables). A lifetime annuity is available on retirement
Desired Skills:
- Financial Services
- Investments
- Acquisition
- Sales Development
- Private Wealth
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Local and international wealth management specialists. Exceptional products, service and performance