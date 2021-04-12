BDM (Financial Services)

Professional Network Manager required by established (and growing) company of Investment Specialists for:

Identification of independent financial advisors/brokers

Relationship building

Acquiring and merging of client books

Requirements:

Experience in Private Wealth Management (specifically Investment)

Clean Drivers’ license

Strong aptitude

Proven track record in sales/business development within FS sector

Experience closing mergers

Focus on service excellence and partnership

Salary is a good Basic and the opportunity to earn Annuity and Bonuses (based on KPI measurables). A lifetime annuity is available on retirement

Desired Skills:

Financial Services

Investments

Acquisition

Sales Development

Private Wealth

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Local and international wealth management specialists. Exceptional products, service and performance

Learn more/Apply for this position