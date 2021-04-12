BDM (Financial Services)

Apr 12, 2021

Professional Network Manager required by established (and growing) company of Investment Specialists for:

  • Identification of independent financial advisors/brokers
  • Relationship building
  • Acquiring and merging of client books

Requirements:

  • Experience in Private Wealth Management (specifically Investment)
  • Clean Drivers’ license
  • Strong aptitude
  • Proven track record in sales/business development within FS sector
  • Experience closing mergers
  • Focus on service excellence and partnership

Salary is a good Basic and the opportunity to earn Annuity and Bonuses (based on KPI measurables). A lifetime annuity is available on retirement

Desired Skills:

  • Financial Services
  • Investments
  • Acquisition
  • Sales Development
  • Private Wealth

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Local and international wealth management specialists. Exceptional products, service and performance

Learn more/Apply for this position