Brand & Creative Lead/Senior Designer

Our overseas client withine Forex industry seeks a South African local who has solid CRM experience for a contract position specifically suited for individuals in the Cape area.

Senior designer responsible for brand guidelines, template design and management of design team work flow, management and design approval. Broad design capability but digital design specialist

We are looking for individuals whom are available immediately and are in the Cape area.

Desired Skills:

Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position