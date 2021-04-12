Business Analyst

My client a Retailer in CapeTown has an exciting new vacancy for a BUSINESS ANALYST.

THE RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE

? Data Interpretation. Conversion of data into intelligence through deep analysis and interpretation of relevant data sources. In so doing, you will develop an unparalleled understanding of how different components of the business uses data and how data can be utilised to create further value.

? Analysis. With data as your primary and most powerful tool, you will be able to conduct in-depth and complex analyses, making sense out of the relationship and interdependencies between various data points. Develop appropriate metrics and measures and consistently produce business insight hat answers key business questions.

? Solution Design. Implement solutions that deliver on business requirements and provide recommendations which allows business to make valuable commercial decisions.

Relevant Bachelor’s Degree.

? Previous FMCG experience (Retail) advantageous.

? Knowledge of statistics and experience using packages for analysing datasets

? Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, analyse and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy

? Solutions-orientated with a can-do attitude and high energy.

? Ability and appetite to get involved with multiple projects.

? Ability to prioritise and manage multiple stakeholder expectations.

? Able to work independently and under pressure.

Please send your CV by the 25th of February 2021.

