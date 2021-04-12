Business Intelligence Business Analyst (Credit) Business Banking at Capitec Bank Ltd

This advert is purposed at attracting talent for future dated opportunities.
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Statistics or Finance
- Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management or Business Analysis
- Communications Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Attention to Detail
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives_Driving for Results
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Maintaining Work-Life Balance
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Meeting Basic Work Expectations
- Analysing_Evaluating and Implementing Ideas
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Managing Stress
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Serving Customers
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives_Accepting Responsibility
- Adapting and Responding to Change_Acting as a Champion for Change
- Working with People_Resolving Conflict
- Relating and Networking_Establishing Relationships
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Analysing
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives_Driving Continuous Improvement
- Persuading and Influencing
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Planning and Organising
- Working with People_Teaching
- Presenting and Communicating Information_Communicating Effectively
- Working with People_Demonstrating Self-Insight and Awareness
- Relating and Networking
- Working with People_Attentive Listening
- Persuading and Influencing_Making a Strong Impression
- Analysing_Thinking Broadly
- Presenting and Communicating information_Presenting and Public Speaking
- Analysing_Solving Complex Problems
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Championing Customer Needs
- Persuading and Influencing_Negotiating Agreements
- Planning and Organising_Managing Resources
- Persuading and Influencing_Making Convincing Arguments
- Analysing_Using Math
- Working with People_Sharing Information
- Adapting and Responding to Change_Adapting to Change
- Analysing_Working with Financial Information
- Relating and Networking_Managing Political Situations
- Relating and Networking_Creating and Maintaining Networks
- Working with People_Adapting to Others
- Working with People_Showing Caring and Understanding
- Analysing_Critical Thinking
- Relating and Networking_Interacting with People at Different Levels
- Adapting and responding to change_Working with Diverse Populations
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Delivering High Quality Work
- Analysing_Testing and Troubleshooting
- Analysing_Reading Effectively
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Working with People_Demonstrating Appreciation
- Planning and Organising_Coordinating Project Activities
- Adapting and Responding to Change_Supporting Change
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives_Pursuing Self-Development
- Working with People_Building and Supporting Teams
- Working with People_Assessing and Understanding People
- Working with People_Managing from a Distance
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Displaying Confidence and Composure
- Working with People_Supporting Coworkers
- Planning and Organising_Driving Projects to Completion
- Adapting and Responding to Change_Working with Ambiguity
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Demonstrating Tenacity and Perseverance
- Planning and Organising_Prioritising and Organising Work
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
- Clear criminal and credit record
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.