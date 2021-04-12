Business Intelligence Business Analyst (Credit) Business Banking at Capitec Bank Ltd

Apr 12, 2021

This advert is purposed at attracting talent for future dated opportunities.

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Statistics or Finance
  • Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management or Business Analysis
  • Communications Skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives_Driving for Results
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Maintaining Work-Life Balance
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Meeting Basic Work Expectations
  • Analysing_Evaluating and Implementing Ideas
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Managing Stress
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Serving Customers
  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives_Accepting Responsibility
  • Adapting and Responding to Change_Acting as a Champion for Change
  • Working with People_Resolving Conflict
  • Relating and Networking_Establishing Relationships
  • Adapting and Responding to Change
  • Analysing
  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives_Driving Continuous Improvement
  • Persuading and Influencing
  • Presenting and Communicating Information
  • Planning and Organising
  • Working with People_Teaching
  • Presenting and Communicating Information_Communicating Effectively
  • Working with People_Demonstrating Self-Insight and Awareness
  • Relating and Networking
  • Working with People_Attentive Listening
  • Persuading and Influencing_Making a Strong Impression
  • Analysing_Thinking Broadly
  • Presenting and Communicating information_Presenting and Public Speaking
  • Analysing_Solving Complex Problems
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Championing Customer Needs
  • Persuading and Influencing_Negotiating Agreements
  • Planning and Organising_Managing Resources
  • Persuading and Influencing_Making Convincing Arguments
  • Analysing_Using Math
  • Working with People_Sharing Information
  • Adapting and Responding to Change_Adapting to Change
  • Analysing_Working with Financial Information
  • Relating and Networking_Managing Political Situations
  • Relating and Networking_Creating and Maintaining Networks
  • Working with People_Adapting to Others
  • Working with People_Showing Caring and Understanding
  • Analysing_Critical Thinking
  • Relating and Networking_Interacting with People at Different Levels
  • Adapting and responding to change_Working with Diverse Populations
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Delivering High Quality Work
  • Analysing_Testing and Troubleshooting
  • Analysing_Reading Effectively
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
  • Working with People_Demonstrating Appreciation
  • Planning and Organising_Coordinating Project Activities
  • Adapting and Responding to Change_Supporting Change
  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives_Pursuing Self-Development
  • Working with People_Building and Supporting Teams
  • Working with People_Assessing and Understanding People
  • Working with People_Managing from a Distance
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Displaying Confidence and Composure
  • Working with People_Supporting Coworkers
  • Planning and Organising_Driving Projects to Completion
  • Adapting and Responding to Change_Working with Ambiguity
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Demonstrating Tenacity and Perseverance
  • Planning and Organising_Prioritising and Organising Work
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Working with People
  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

