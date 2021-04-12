Career Development Programme Monitoring and Evaluation Officer at Afrika Tikkun

Afrika Tikkun Services (ATS)

JOB PROFILE – Career Development Programme Monitoring and Evaluation Officer

REPORTING TO

Head of Department (HOD)

NUMBER OF SUBORDINATES

0

OVERALL PURPOSE OF POSITION

The PMEL Officer will be responsible for:

Implementing PMEL activities for Afrika Tikkun Services (ATS) in Gauteng and Western Cape with the overall aim of improving programme outcomes:

Conduct ethical and rigorous evaluation and learning processes.

Draw on participatory methods to develop evaluation methodologies such as conducting long-term case-studies with ATS candidates.

Collect quality programme outcome data for ATS candidates, clients and staff (including through the conduct of interviews, questionnaires, surveys and focus group discussions and other participatory and transformative mixed methods).

Clean, analyze and report on data in line ATS goals and outcomes (including Poverty Stoplight).

Compile quality reports and presentations to communicate findings and learning.

Facilitate learning among teams and drive dissemination of findings.

Conduct quarterly Routine Data Quality Analysis (RDQA).

Review and finalize the ATS monitoring and evaluation (M&E) plan.

Facilitate strategic development and operational planning for ATS.

Design and pilot tools for ATS.

Collect, analyse, verify and validate monthly Impact Stats.

Quality assure the delivery of programmes and drive results driven performance of ATS.

Provide technical assistance to ATS programme staff to ensure complete understanding, skill and ability to support the implementation of PMEL.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Implementation of M&E and coordination:

Collect data on a regular basis to measure achievement against the performance indicators.

Check data quality with partners.

Maintain and administer the M&E database; analyze and aggregate findings.

Report and present on M&E findings.

Support project progress reporting, project mid-term review and final evaluation.

Identify areas where technical support to project partners is required. Organize refresher training on M&E for partners as required.

Identify lessons learned and develop case studies to capture qualitative and quantitative outputs of the project. Provide advice to the supervisor on improving project performance using M&E findings.

Communication:

Produce reports on M&E findings and prepare presentations based on M&E data as required.

Provide the Project Manager with management information she/he may require.

Check that monitoring data are discussed in appropriate forum and in a timely fashion in terms of implications for future action. If necessary, create such discussions to fill any gap.

Perform other duties as may be assigned by the HOD.

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS

A postgraduate qualification, preferably in Development Studies or the Social Sciences or Public Health (MSc)

Postgraduate Advanced Certificate in M&E, Statistics or Economics preferred.

Some training in strategic planning and management.

SPSS and Salesforce training advantage.

Experience in designing, implementing, and operating project M&E systems from project initiation to closeout stages.

Experience in designing and managing beneficiary monitoring and database systems.

Experience in strategic planning and performance measurement, including indicator selection, target setting, reporting, database management, and developing M&E and performance monitoring plans.

Knowledge of the major evaluation methodologies (e.g. qualitative, quantitative, mixed-method, and impact) and data collection and analysis methodologies.

Experience in planning and managing surveys.

Experience in developing and refining data collection tools.

Experience with data quality assessments and oversight.

Experience in managing and providing training to partners and target beneficiaries.

Ability to facilitate and serve as project liaison for externally-managed evaluations.

SKILLS REQUIREMENTS

Ability to coordinate evaluation activities across multiple teams, build collaborative relationships and build evaluation capacity among programme staff.

Ability to work with young people, clients and ATS staff members.

Strong mixed methods research skills, including emphasis on collecting primary data using participatory approaches that compliment programme implementation.

Demonstrated ability to produce high quality evaluation output.

Skill in presenting and communicating evaluation outputs effectively.

Languages: Excellent written and spoken command of English.

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES & PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

A passion for community development and the vision of Afrika Tikkun.

Competent, reliable, self-motivated, honest, integrity, hardworking and highly creative.

Excellent and effective verbal and written communication ability.

Clearly conveying information and ideas as well as ensuring understanding.

Comprehending communication from others.

Ability to work under pressure, multi task, prioritize workload and meet deadlines.

Team player – ability to work with various stakeholders to ensure that deadlines are met

Assertive, diplomatic personality.

Innovative thinker and problem solver.

Attention to detail – ensuring that work is accurate and completed with care. Must have an eye for detail and be creative to capture attention.

Initiative – making active attempts to influence events to achieve goals; self-starting rather than accepting passively; taking action to achieve goals beyond what is required; being proactive.

Flexibility and adaptability – must be able to adapt to changes within the organization and be willing to work outside of set duties in order to move forward as a team.

Creativity – ability to think outside of the norm and construct innovative solutions and processes to achieve the required objectives.

Self-motivated – must have ability to prioritize workload and continue without instruction.

Desired Skills:

Communication (Verbal And Written)

Presentation skills

Research skills

