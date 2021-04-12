Career Development Programme Monitoring and Evaluation Officer at Afrika Tikkun

Afrika Tikkun Services (ATS)
JOB PROFILE – Career Development Programme Monitoring and Evaluation Officer
REPORTING TO
Head of Department (HOD)
NUMBER OF SUBORDINATES
0
OVERALL PURPOSE OF POSITION
The PMEL Officer will be responsible for:
Implementing PMEL activities for Afrika Tikkun Services (ATS) in Gauteng and Western Cape with the overall aim of improving programme outcomes:
- Conduct ethical and rigorous evaluation and learning processes.
- Draw on participatory methods to develop evaluation methodologies such as conducting long-term case-studies with ATS candidates.
- Collect quality programme outcome data for ATS candidates, clients and staff (including through the conduct of interviews, questionnaires, surveys and focus group discussions and other participatory and transformative mixed methods).
- Clean, analyze and report on data in line ATS goals and outcomes (including Poverty Stoplight).
- Compile quality reports and presentations to communicate findings and learning.
- Facilitate learning among teams and drive dissemination of findings.
- Conduct quarterly Routine Data Quality Analysis (RDQA).
- Review and finalize the ATS monitoring and evaluation (M&E) plan.
- Facilitate strategic development and operational planning for ATS.
- Design and pilot tools for ATS.
- Collect, analyse, verify and validate monthly Impact Stats.
- Quality assure the delivery of programmes and drive results driven performance of ATS.
- Provide technical assistance to ATS programme staff to ensure complete understanding, skill and ability to support the implementation of PMEL.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
Implementation of M&E and coordination:
- Collect data on a regular basis to measure achievement against the performance indicators.
- Check data quality with partners.
- Maintain and administer the M&E database; analyze and aggregate findings.
- Report and present on M&E findings.
- Support project progress reporting, project mid-term review and final evaluation.
- Identify areas where technical support to project partners is required. Organize refresher training on M&E for partners as required.
- Identify lessons learned and develop case studies to capture qualitative and quantitative outputs of the project. Provide advice to the supervisor on improving project performance using M&E findings.
Communication:
- Produce reports on M&E findings and prepare presentations based on M&E data as required.
- Provide the Project Manager with management information she/he may require.
- Check that monitoring data are discussed in appropriate forum and in a timely fashion in terms of implications for future action. If necessary, create such discussions to fill any gap.
- Perform other duties as may be assigned by the HOD.
REQUIRED EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS
- A postgraduate qualification, preferably in Development Studies or the Social Sciences or Public Health (MSc)
- Postgraduate Advanced Certificate in M&E, Statistics or Economics preferred.
- Some training in strategic planning and management.
- SPSS and Salesforce training advantage.
- Experience in designing, implementing, and operating project M&E systems from project initiation to closeout stages.
- Experience in designing and managing beneficiary monitoring and database systems.
- Experience in strategic planning and performance measurement, including indicator selection, target setting, reporting, database management, and developing M&E and performance monitoring plans.
- Knowledge of the major evaluation methodologies (e.g. qualitative, quantitative, mixed-method, and impact) and data collection and analysis methodologies.
- Experience in planning and managing surveys.
- Experience in developing and refining data collection tools.
- Experience with data quality assessments and oversight.
- Experience in managing and providing training to partners and target beneficiaries.
- Ability to facilitate and serve as project liaison for externally-managed evaluations.
SKILLS REQUIREMENTS
- Ability to coordinate evaluation activities across multiple teams, build collaborative relationships and build evaluation capacity among programme staff.
- Ability to work with young people, clients and ATS staff members.
- Strong mixed methods research skills, including emphasis on collecting primary data using participatory approaches that compliment programme implementation.
- Demonstrated ability to produce high quality evaluation output.
- Skill in presenting and communicating evaluation outputs effectively.
- Languages: Excellent written and spoken command of English.
BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES & PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES
- A passion for community development and the vision of Afrika Tikkun.
- Competent, reliable, self-motivated, honest, integrity, hardworking and highly creative.
- Excellent and effective verbal and written communication ability.
- Clearly conveying information and ideas as well as ensuring understanding.
- Comprehending communication from others.
- Ability to work under pressure, multi task, prioritize workload and meet deadlines.
- Team player – ability to work with various stakeholders to ensure that deadlines are met
- Assertive, diplomatic personality.
- Innovative thinker and problem solver.
- Attention to detail – ensuring that work is accurate and completed with care. Must have an eye for detail and be creative to capture attention.
- Initiative – making active attempts to influence events to achieve goals; self-starting rather than accepting passively; taking action to achieve goals beyond what is required; being proactive.
- Flexibility and adaptability – must be able to adapt to changes within the organization and be willing to work outside of set duties in order to move forward as a team.
- Creativity – ability to think outside of the norm and construct innovative solutions and processes to achieve the required objectives.
- Self-motivated – must have ability to prioritize workload and continue without instruction.
