Career Development Programme Monitoring and Evaluation Officer at Afrika Tikkun

Apr 12, 2021

Afrika Tikkun Services (ATS)

JOB PROFILE – Career Development Programme Monitoring and Evaluation Officer

REPORTING TO

Head of Department (HOD)

NUMBER OF SUBORDINATES

0

OVERALL PURPOSE OF POSITION

The PMEL Officer will be responsible for:
Implementing PMEL activities for Afrika Tikkun Services (ATS) in Gauteng and Western Cape with the overall aim of improving programme outcomes:

  • Conduct ethical and rigorous evaluation and learning processes.
  • Draw on participatory methods to develop evaluation methodologies such as conducting long-term case-studies with ATS candidates.
  • Collect quality programme outcome data for ATS candidates, clients and staff (including through the conduct of interviews, questionnaires, surveys and focus group discussions and other participatory and transformative mixed methods).
  • Clean, analyze and report on data in line ATS goals and outcomes (including Poverty Stoplight).
  • Compile quality reports and presentations to communicate findings and learning.
  • Facilitate learning among teams and drive dissemination of findings.
  • Conduct quarterly Routine Data Quality Analysis (RDQA).
  • Review and finalize the ATS monitoring and evaluation (M&E) plan.
  • Facilitate strategic development and operational planning for ATS.
  • Design and pilot tools for ATS.
  • Collect, analyse, verify and validate monthly Impact Stats.
  • Quality assure the delivery of programmes and drive results driven performance of ATS.
  • Provide technical assistance to ATS programme staff to ensure complete understanding, skill and ability to support the implementation of PMEL.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
Implementation of M&E and coordination:

  • Collect data on a regular basis to measure achievement against the performance indicators.
  • Check data quality with partners.
  • Maintain and administer the M&E database; analyze and aggregate findings.
  • Report and present on M&E findings.
  • Support project progress reporting, project mid-term review and final evaluation.
  • Identify areas where technical support to project partners is required. Organize refresher training on M&E for partners as required.
  • Identify lessons learned and develop case studies to capture qualitative and quantitative outputs of the project. Provide advice to the supervisor on improving project performance using M&E findings.

Communication:

  • Produce reports on M&E findings and prepare presentations based on M&E data as required.
  • Provide the Project Manager with management information she/he may require.
  • Check that monitoring data are discussed in appropriate forum and in a timely fashion in terms of implications for future action. If necessary, create such discussions to fill any gap.
  • Perform other duties as may be assigned by the HOD.

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS

  • A postgraduate qualification, preferably in Development Studies or the Social Sciences or Public Health (MSc)
  • Postgraduate Advanced Certificate in M&E, Statistics or Economics preferred.
  • Some training in strategic planning and management.
  • SPSS and Salesforce training advantage.
  • Experience in designing, implementing, and operating project M&E systems from project initiation to closeout stages.
  • Experience in designing and managing beneficiary monitoring and database systems.
  • Experience in strategic planning and performance measurement, including indicator selection, target setting, reporting, database management, and developing M&E and performance monitoring plans.
  • Knowledge of the major evaluation methodologies (e.g. qualitative, quantitative, mixed-method, and impact) and data collection and analysis methodologies.
  • Experience in planning and managing surveys.
  • Experience in developing and refining data collection tools.
  • Experience with data quality assessments and oversight.
  • Experience in managing and providing training to partners and target beneficiaries.
  • Ability to facilitate and serve as project liaison for externally-managed evaluations.

SKILLS REQUIREMENTS

  • Ability to coordinate evaluation activities across multiple teams, build collaborative relationships and build evaluation capacity among programme staff.
  • Ability to work with young people, clients and ATS staff members.
  • Strong mixed methods research skills, including emphasis on collecting primary data using participatory approaches that compliment programme implementation.
  • Demonstrated ability to produce high quality evaluation output.
  • Skill in presenting and communicating evaluation outputs effectively.
  • Languages: Excellent written and spoken command of English.

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES & PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

  • A passion for community development and the vision of Afrika Tikkun.
  • Competent, reliable, self-motivated, honest, integrity, hardworking and highly creative.
  • Excellent and effective verbal and written communication ability.
  • Clearly conveying information and ideas as well as ensuring understanding.
  • Comprehending communication from others.
  • Ability to work under pressure, multi task, prioritize workload and meet deadlines.
  • Team player – ability to work with various stakeholders to ensure that deadlines are met
  • Assertive, diplomatic personality.
  • Innovative thinker and problem solver.
  • Attention to detail – ensuring that work is accurate and completed with care. Must have an eye for detail and be creative to capture attention.
  • Initiative – making active attempts to influence events to achieve goals; self-starting rather than accepting passively; taking action to achieve goals beyond what is required; being proactive.
  • Flexibility and adaptability – must be able to adapt to changes within the organization and be willing to work outside of set duties in order to move forward as a team.
  • Creativity – ability to think outside of the norm and construct innovative solutions and processes to achieve the required objectives.
  • Self-motivated – must have ability to prioritize workload and continue without instruction.

Desired Skills:

  • Communication (Verbal And Written)
  • Presentation skills
  • Research skills

