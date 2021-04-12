Chief Audit Executive

Apr 12, 2021

Our client in the Public Sector has an EE opportunity available for a Chief Audit Executive. This position will be based in Pretoria.

Requirements:

  • An NQF level 7 degree in Auditing or Financial Management as recognised by SAQA
  • Certification as a Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), MBA or CA(SA) will be an added advantage
  • A minimum of 5 years’ experience at a senior managerial level (Director level) obtained within governance, risk, compliance or auditing environment
  • Knowledge and experience of the PFMA, Treasury Regulations and Public Service Regulatory Framework on Internal Auditing

KPAs:

  • Review of the Internal Audit Charter that reflects the scope, responsibility and authority
  • Oversee the completion of the regularity, IT, performance, compliance and forensic audits processes
  • Develop institutional think-tanks pertaining to internal audit with regard to Regularity, Performance, IT, Compliance, Quality Assurance to achieve the audit objectives
  • Initiate research on the latest trends with reputable institutions to improve and refine processes in the enhancement of efficiency
  • Audit Committee and Management Reporting

