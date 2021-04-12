Chief Audit Executive

Our client in the Public Sector has an EE opportunity available for a Chief Audit Executive. This position will be based in Pretoria.

Requirements:

An NQF level 7 degree in Auditing or Financial Management as recognised by SAQA

Certification as a Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), MBA or CA(SA) will be an added advantage

A minimum of 5 years’ experience at a senior managerial level (Director level) obtained within governance, risk, compliance or auditing environment

Knowledge and experience of the PFMA, Treasury Regulations and Public Service Regulatory Framework on Internal Auditing

KPAs:

Review of the Internal Audit Charter that reflects the scope, responsibility and authority

Oversee the completion of the regularity, IT, performance, compliance and forensic audits processes

Develop institutional think-tanks pertaining to internal audit with regard to Regularity, Performance, IT, Compliance, Quality Assurance to achieve the audit objectives

Initiate research on the latest trends with reputable institutions to improve and refine processes in the enhancement of efficiency

Audit Committee and Management Reporting

