Compliance Guidance Officer- Mass Market

Apr 12, 2021

Minimum Requirements:

Essential:

  • Legal Degree or compliance qualifications or relevant qualification
  • 3 years monitoring or auditing and compliance experience in a Financial Services/ Insurance environment with focus on FAIS Act requirements in the funeral environment.

Advantageous:

  • Certificate in Compliance Management
  • Completed RE 1
  • 1 year’s management experience

Responsibilities:

  • Define, set and manage the Mass Market compliance framework and standards and advising the business on processes and suitable control frameworks to implement regulatory obligations for the business.
  • Compliance reviews within the business unit to ensure that regulatory requirements are being met.
  • Regulatory change management.
  • Developing and maintenance of the Regulatory Frameworks (CRMPs) as required by Group Compliance.
  • Identification and evaluation of compliance exposures/regulatory breaches, providing guidance to Key Individuals and Representatives to ensure compliance with legislation.
  • Investigating of complaints, in some cases with the assistance of Forensics, and providing feedback to the relevant stakeholders.
  • Facilitate the debarment process for representatives as required.
  • Remain up to date with Compliance trends, recommends and implements changes to Mass Market processes as required.
  • To facilitate compliance to various policies and strategic objectives by using risk management principles.
  • To contribute to the Company Group Compliance reporting requirements.

