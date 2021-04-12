Compliance Guidance Officer- Mass Market

Minimum Requirements:
Essential:
- Legal Degree or compliance qualifications or relevant qualification
- 3 years monitoring or auditing and compliance experience in a Financial Services/ Insurance environment with focus on FAIS Act requirements in the funeral environment.
Advantageous:
- Certificate in Compliance Management
- Completed RE 1
- 1 year’s management experience
Responsibilities:
- Define, set and manage the Mass Market compliance framework and standards and advising the business on processes and suitable control frameworks to implement regulatory obligations for the business.
- Compliance reviews within the business unit to ensure that regulatory requirements are being met.
- Regulatory change management.
- Developing and maintenance of the Regulatory Frameworks (CRMPs) as required by Group Compliance.
- Identification and evaluation of compliance exposures/regulatory breaches, providing guidance to Key Individuals and Representatives to ensure compliance with legislation.
- Investigating of complaints, in some cases with the assistance of Forensics, and providing feedback to the relevant stakeholders.
- Facilitate the debarment process for representatives as required.
- Remain up to date with Compliance trends, recommends and implements changes to Mass Market processes as required.
- To facilitate compliance to various policies and strategic objectives by using risk management principles.
- To contribute to the Company Group Compliance reporting requirements.
Kindly be advised that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted