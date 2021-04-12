Compliance Guidance Officer- Mass Market

Minimum Requirements:

Essential:

Legal Degree or compliance qualifications or relevant qualification

3 years monitoring or auditing and compliance experience in a Financial Services/ Insurance environment with focus on FAIS Act requirements in the funeral environment.

Advantageous:

Certificate in Compliance Management

Completed RE 1

1 year’s management experience

Responsibilities:

Define, set and manage the Mass Market compliance framework and standards and advising the business on processes and suitable control frameworks to implement regulatory obligations for the business.

Compliance reviews within the business unit to ensure that regulatory requirements are being met.

Regulatory change management.

Developing and maintenance of the Regulatory Frameworks (CRMPs) as required by Group Compliance.

Identification and evaluation of compliance exposures/regulatory breaches, providing guidance to Key Individuals and Representatives to ensure compliance with legislation.

Investigating of complaints, in some cases with the assistance of Forensics, and providing feedback to the relevant stakeholders.

Facilitate the debarment process for representatives as required.

Remain up to date with Compliance trends, recommends and implements changes to Mass Market processes as required.

To facilitate compliance to various policies and strategic objectives by using risk management principles.

To contribute to the Company Group Compliance reporting requirements.

