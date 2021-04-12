Compliance Manager at Government Employees Medical Scheme

The closing date for applications will be Monday, the 19th April 2021.

The total remuneration package for this position is R862 628 – R1 078 232 negotiable based on qualifications and experience.

The Compliance Manager will provide support to the Senior Manager: Compliance and Ethics through the implementation of the following Key Performance Areas (KPAs):

Monitoring and ensuring the Scheme’s and its Service Provider Network’s compliance with all applicable legislation and regulations, the Scheme Rules, policies, standard operating procedures, governance controls, and directives of the Council for Medical Schemes; reviewing, interpreting, maintaining and advising on the Scheme’s Rules, policies, standard operating procedures, schedules and related compliance checklists; and conducting workshops on pertinent legislation affecting the Scheme.

Assisting with the planning and execution of the Scheme’s Compliance and Ethics Forums and Policy Review Forum.

Conducting the Scheme’s assurance to practice and implement King IV Principles.

Ensuring the end to end compliance process in line with generally accepted compliance principles (CISA) is adhered to by the Scheme; and

Keeping abreast of all pertinent legislation, regulatory requirements and supervisory notices that apply to the Scheme.

Qualification requirements are:

A Law Degree/ BCom Law/ Relevant Degree/Diploma.

Certificate in Compliance Management and Risk would be advantageous or Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) accredited.

At least 5-8 years’ work experience in a legal, corporate governance, compliance and/or company secretarial capacity.

Experience in developing a King IV disclosure register.

Experience in successfully managing medium to large projects.

Proven writing skills.

Analytical and monitoring skills.

Attention to detail.

Ability to identify risks and challenges.

Ability to engage with various stakeholders.

Desired Skills:

Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA)

Legal

Corporate Governance

Company Secretary

Compliance and Risk Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

