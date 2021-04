Connectivity Sales Consultant

Connectivity Sales – Telecoms (JHB North)

Requirements:

Previous sales experience in the telecoms / connectivity industry

Knowledge of Voice & Data / Hosted PBX / LTE / Fibre etc.(annuity products)

Corporate / Enterprise sales experience

Combination of New business development & account management

Own vehicle

Salary R22, 000 – R28, 000 NEG plus high commission structure

Desired Skills:

Sales

business development

Fibre

LTE

Hosted PBX

account management

