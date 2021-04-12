CRM Execution at Sabenza IT

Our overseas client withine Forex industry seeks a South African local who has solid CRM execution experience for a contract position specifically suited for individuals in the Cape area.

We are looking for a CRM execution, journeys, service, automation individual, Junior manager or senior exec level CRM responsible for lifecycle management from onboarding through to reactivation. Able to set-up complex automated journeys in Hubspot or similar. Highly analytical.

We are looking for individuals whom are available immediately and are in the Cape area.

Desired Skills:

lifecycle management

set-up complex automated journeys in Hubspot or similar

Highly analytical

