Customer Services Manager

Our client has an opportunity available for a Customer Services Manager to be based in the Eastern Suburbs of Johannesburg.

Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification.

At least 2 to 3 years’ experience within a similar role (preferably within the oil & gas industry)

KPAs:

Responsible for developing a Customer Service strategy, department strategy, structures, and KPI’s

Improve call centre operational effectiveness and overall output

Manage resource planning to cater for peak periods

Revise existing call centre processes and introduce new processes to improve overall efficiency

Monitor customer performance against any SLAs in place and take timely action to address any issues

Analysing data critical to the development of customer service design solutions to improve the customer experience

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

