Customer Services Manager

Apr 12, 2021

Our client has an opportunity available for a Customer Services Manager to be based in the Eastern Suburbs of Johannesburg.

Requirements:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification.
  • At least 2 to 3 years’ experience within a similar role (preferably within the oil & gas industry)

KPAs:

  • Responsible for developing a Customer Service strategy, department strategy, structures, and KPI’s
  • Improve call centre operational effectiveness and overall output
  • Manage resource planning to cater for peak periods
  • Revise existing call centre processes and introduce new processes to improve overall efficiency
  • Monitor customer performance against any SLAs in place and take timely action to address any issues
  • Analysing data critical to the development of customer service design solutions to improve the customer experience

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

