Our client has an opportunity available for a Customer Services Manager to be based in the Eastern Suburbs of Johannesburg.
Requirements:
- Relevant tertiary qualification.
- At least 2 to 3 years’ experience within a similar role (preferably within the oil & gas industry)
KPAs:
- Responsible for developing a Customer Service strategy, department strategy, structures, and KPI’s
- Improve call centre operational effectiveness and overall output
- Manage resource planning to cater for peak periods
- Revise existing call centre processes and introduce new processes to improve overall efficiency
- Monitor customer performance against any SLAs in place and take timely action to address any issues
- Analysing data critical to the development of customer service design solutions to improve the customer experience
