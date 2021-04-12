Debtor’s Controller – Logistics

Summary: The Debtors Controller is responsible for the accurate bookkeeping of all client accounts and building sound working relationships with both internal and external stakeholders.

Duties and Responsibilities:

? Adherence to financial processes in relation to onboarding of clients.

? Preparation of credit applications and agreements for new clients.

? Review of client Credit Applications and submission to Management for approval.

? Applying for Debtor Insurance on all clients.

? Adding clients on the ERP Systems database.

? Processing is done correctly on the system based on the approved documentation.

? Debt collection on client accounts.

? Process all client payments and allocations to meet deadlines.

? Process all client statement to meet deadlines.

? Reconciliation of client accounts.

? All queries on the client accounts should be resolved within a week of them arising.

? Weekly age analysis preparation and reporting.

? Monthly Reporting to Credit Insurance Brokers.

? Follow regular debt collection procedures.

? Engage with legal teams on arrear accounts.

? Follow up on outstanding invoices and queries both internally and externally.

? Supply goods-in-transit (GIT) insurance documents monthly to clients.

? Communicating and building working relationships with both internal and external clients.

Qualifications and experience

? Recognised accounting qualification.

? Sound knowledge and application of accounting principles, debt collection, credit risk and legal procedures.

? A minimum of 3 years working experience in a similar role, preferably in logistics and supply chain.

? Microsoft Office suite; and more specifically Outlook, Excel and Word.

? Experience with SAGE Evolution.

? Experience with Datatim TMS will be advantageous.

Attributes

? Good interpersonal and communication skills.

? Ability to prioritise, work effectively and efficiently, meet deadlines; and thrives under pressure.

? Proactive, responsive and assertive.

? Strives for excellence and takes pride in delivering quality output.

? Takes responsibility and accountability for work.

Desired Skills:

Debtors

SAGE Evolution

Accounting

About The Employer:

Our client is a leading logistics business in the road transport arena.

