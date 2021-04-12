Debtor’s Controller – Logistics

Summary: The Debtors Controller is responsible for the accurate bookkeeping of all client accounts and building sound working relationships with both internal and external stakeholders.
Duties and Responsibilities:
? Adherence to financial processes in relation to onboarding of clients.
? Preparation of credit applications and agreements for new clients.
? Review of client Credit Applications and submission to Management for approval.
? Applying for Debtor Insurance on all clients.
? Adding clients on the ERP Systems database.
? Processing is done correctly on the system based on the approved documentation.
? Debt collection on client accounts.
? Process all client payments and allocations to meet deadlines.
? Process all client statement to meet deadlines.
? Reconciliation of client accounts.
? All queries on the client accounts should be resolved within a week of them arising.
? Weekly age analysis preparation and reporting.
? Monthly Reporting to Credit Insurance Brokers.
? Follow regular debt collection procedures.
? Engage with legal teams on arrear accounts.
? Follow up on outstanding invoices and queries both internally and externally.
? Supply goods-in-transit (GIT) insurance documents monthly to clients.
? Communicating and building working relationships with both internal and external clients.
Qualifications and experience
? Recognised accounting qualification.
? Sound knowledge and application of accounting principles, debt collection, credit risk and legal procedures.
? A minimum of 3 years working experience in a similar role, preferably in logistics and supply chain.
? Microsoft Office suite; and more specifically Outlook, Excel and Word.
? Experience with SAGE Evolution.
? Experience with Datatim TMS will be advantageous.
Attributes
? Good interpersonal and communication skills.
? Ability to prioritise, work effectively and efficiently, meet deadlines; and thrives under pressure.
? Proactive, responsive and assertive.
? Strives for excellence and takes pride in delivering quality output.
? Takes responsibility and accountability for work.
Desired Skills:
- Debtors
- SAGE Evolution
- Accounting
About The Employer:
Our client is a leading logistics business in the road transport arena.