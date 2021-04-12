Debtors Manager at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Contract Role
Main Purpose of the Job:
- To ensure that the company’s cash flow is maximized through debt collection and minimization of risk.
- Ensure that POD, credit and billing policies are developed for approval, communicated to operational divisions and adhered to
- Maintain Debtors data base by setting up term codes, deleting inactive customers, updating customer contact details, ensuring uniformity in customer naming conventions, linking customer accounts to account groups and confirming accuracy of beneficiary banking details
- Ensure that prospective and current Customers’ accounts are governed by contract:
- Receive and review application
- Review creditworthiness â€“ trade references, judgements, deeds office, director scans
- Monitor Customer performance against terms
- Follow up on non-compliance â€“ resolve through direct interaction with Customer and Branch Managers
- Ensure that correct billing occurs and that all discrepancies and irregularities are analyzed and rectified
- Drive and oversee POD process
- Resolve/ find solutions for escalated queries
- Monitor cash balances
- Prepare daily and weekly cash flow forecasts
- Review bank recons
- Review of instalment sale journals
Minimum Qualifications:
Relevant post-Grade 12 Qualification â€“ Diploma in Credit Management
Credit Management III (Preferred)
Minimum Experience:
7 -10 years with 5 years managing a team