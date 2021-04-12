Financial Advisor / Broker

Minimum Requirements:
- Grade 12 (Matric) qualification
- Full Tertiary Qualification acknowledged by the FSCA is essential
- RE5 examination non-negotiable
- Be fully bilingual (English & Afrikaans)
- Driver’s License and Own Reliable Vehicle Essential
- In-depth short-term insurance knowledge essential
- In-depth long-term insurance knowledge essential
- Class of Business: Short Term Personal Lines (if DOFA date is after 1 April 2018)
- Class of Business: Short Term Commercial Lines (if DOFA date is after 1 April 2018)
- Class of Business: Long Term Insurance (if DOFA date is after 1 April 2018)
- Class of Business: Pension Fund Benefits (if DOFA date is after 1 April 2018)
- Class of Business: Investments (if DOFA date is after 1 April 2018)
- Class of Business: Long- & Short-Term Deposits (if DOFA date is after 1 April 2018)
- Proven Track record of relevant Continuous Professional Development (CPD) in the previous and current CPD cycles
- Product Specific Training Certificates of all products previously marketed and or worked with
- Computer skills and knowledge (especially of Word, Excel, Outlook, Internet) and knowledge of operation of standard office equipment
- Knowledge of clerical and administrative procedures and systems, such as filing and proper record keeping
- Knowledge of principles and practices of basic office/administrative management
Duties and Responsibilities:
Short Term:
- Collection of information from prospective client – Lifestyle questionnaire completed/current schedule obtained
- Analysis of current cover
- Quotations requested from panel of insurers
- Follow up on quotation if out of SLA
- Ensure rates & quotations are competitive or negotiate lower rates
- Check quote comparison proposals, recommendation on cover made
- Presenting quotations to clients in person/telephonically
- Maintaining contact with clients, follow up for feedback on quotes/information outstanding
- Complete all Compliance documentation with client & ensure FICA requirements are met
- Record of Advice completed
- Problem solving
- Source new leads
- Identify cross-selling opportunities not yet identified
- Stay up to date with market trends, identify alternative service providers, workshops of product providers
- Ensure targets are met
Life:
- Analysis of current portfolio
- Collection of information from prospective client – Lifestyle questionnaire completed/current schedule obtained
- Preparation of all Compliance related documentation
- Collect and collate all Client information / data from various solution providers and collect and collate any further information that may be required
- Request various quotations and cost estimates and comparative tables where required
- Research and assist in collecting relevant data
- Prepare Financial Needs Analysis where required
- Organizing and Attend sales visits
- After confirmation from the client prepare final documentation Recommendations / Record of Advice for both risk benefit and investment solutions
- Maintain accurate records. Ensure the effective communication of the Record of Advice to the client after approval
- Generation of reports, proposals, recommendations for presentation to the Client
- Preparation of reports and monitoring of investments to provide the correct and accurate information to the clients
- Ensuring regular and timeous client reviews and feedback on relevant matters
- Consistently Interact with Clients to ensure a constant flow of communication and improvement of service levels to them
- Reviewing sales performance and aiming to achieve monthly or annual targets
Desired Skills:
- RE5
- Short Term Personal Lines