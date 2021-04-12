Financial Advisor / Broker

Apr 12, 2021

Minimum Requirements:

  • Grade 12 (Matric) qualification
  • Full Tertiary Qualification acknowledged by the FSCA is essential
  • RE5 examination non-negotiable
  • Be fully bilingual (English & Afrikaans)
  • Driver’s License and Own Reliable Vehicle Essential
  • In-depth short-term insurance knowledge essential
  • In-depth long-term insurance knowledge essential
  • Class of Business: Short Term Personal Lines (if DOFA date is after 1 April 2018)
  • Class of Business: Short Term Commercial Lines (if DOFA date is after 1 April 2018)
  • Class of Business: Long Term Insurance (if DOFA date is after 1 April 2018)
  • Class of Business: Pension Fund Benefits (if DOFA date is after 1 April 2018)
  • Class of Business: Investments (if DOFA date is after 1 April 2018)
  • Class of Business: Long- & Short-Term Deposits (if DOFA date is after 1 April 2018)
  • Proven Track record of relevant Continuous Professional Development (CPD) in the previous and current CPD cycles
  • Product Specific Training Certificates of all products previously marketed and or worked with
  • Computer skills and knowledge (especially of Word, Excel, Outlook, Internet) and knowledge of operation of standard office equipment
  • Knowledge of clerical and administrative procedures and systems, such as filing and proper record keeping
  • Knowledge of principles and practices of basic office/administrative management

Duties and Responsibilities:

Short Term:

  • Collection of information from prospective client – Lifestyle questionnaire completed/current schedule obtained
  • Analysis of current cover
  • Quotations requested from panel of insurers
  • Follow up on quotation if out of SLA
  • Ensure rates & quotations are competitive or negotiate lower rates
  • Check quote comparison proposals, recommendation on cover made
  • Presenting quotations to clients in person/telephonically
  • Maintaining contact with clients, follow up for feedback on quotes/information outstanding
  • Complete all Compliance documentation with client & ensure FICA requirements are met
  • Record of Advice completed
  • Problem solving
  • Source new leads
  • Identify cross-selling opportunities not yet identified
  • Stay up to date with market trends, identify alternative service providers, workshops of product providers
  • Ensure targets are met

Life:

  • Analysis of current portfolio
  • Collection of information from prospective client – Lifestyle questionnaire completed/current schedule obtained
  • Preparation of all Compliance related documentation
  • Collect and collate all Client information / data from various solution providers and collect and collate any further information that may be required
  • Request various quotations and cost estimates and comparative tables where required
  • Research and assist in collecting relevant data
  • Prepare Financial Needs Analysis where required
  • Organizing and Attend sales visits
  • After confirmation from the client prepare final documentation Recommendations / Record of Advice for both risk benefit and investment solutions
  • Maintain accurate records. Ensure the effective communication of the Record of Advice to the client after approval
  • Generation of reports, proposals, recommendations for presentation to the Client
  • Preparation of reports and monitoring of investments to provide the correct and accurate information to the clients
  • Ensuring regular and timeous client reviews and feedback on relevant matters
  • Consistently Interact with Clients to ensure a constant flow of communication and improvement of service levels to them
  • Reviewing sales performance and aiming to achieve monthly or annual targets

Desired Skills:

  • RE5
  • Short Term Personal Lines

