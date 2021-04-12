Financial Analyst (M&A team) at Candidate Connect

Rare Cape Town opportunity to join a team of M&A sell side advisors, as a Financial Analyst.

How the business model works…once a potential sell side client has been identified, this role gets very involved in doing the deeper analysis of the company, and engagements with the company (meeting key individuals) to better assess their business for suitability to take on as a potential client (‘seller”). This role then goes further to also then create sell-side marketing strategies and materials, including teasers, confidential information memorandums, and Opportunities listings, each of which contain financial analysis and modelling of the client’s business.

Success in this role requires the ability to work with your deal teams, hold hard discussions with business owners, and present financial data in a straightforward and appealing manner. It is also vital for your role that you possess excellent verbal and written communication, analytic, mathematical, and interpersonal skills as well as presentation abilities.

Some key areas:

Develop and maintain client relationships by communicating effectively to ensure expectations of the seller are met.

Gather comprehensive information about a client’s business through multiple sources to ensure a thorough and accurate analysis for client promotion.

Prepare, monitor and review financial information of active clients.

Analyse and interpret the client’s financial situation, including historical, current and expected future performance

Review clients’ financial information and chair the financial analysis meeting

Produce a 3-year forecast financial business plan when required

Prepare a brief summary financial analysis for inclusion in the marketing documents, such as the Information Memorandum, Teaser Letter, and Opportunities Listing documents, amongst others.

Additionally, periodically:

Produce updated forecasts based on changes in the client’s business

Assist the Lead Generation team in preparing valuation matrices for prospective clients

Work with the Transaction team to produce advanced synergy business plans as required

Help and support the financial due diligence exercise where required

Ensure the CRM system is up to date with information about each client

Comply with all policies, practices and procedures and report all unsafe activities to the deal team

Skills required:

Commercial understanding and awareness of business and operations in various industries

Proficiency in financial modelling, financial analysis, and Excel

Ability to effectively present information and respond to questions from managers and clients

Ability to define problems, collect data, establish facts, and draw valid conclusions.

Proficient personal computer skills include electronic record-keeping, routine database activity, word processing, spreadsheet, graphics, etc

Suited to a BCom Accounting / Finance or similar academic profile, who is accomplished in financial modelling on MS Excel or equivalent PLUS 2-3 years experience (possibly auditing articles with a middle market audit firm and/or practical experience as a financial analyst in the SME space.

About The Employer:

Growing M&A sell side advisory team

Learn more/Apply for this position