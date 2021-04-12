Financial Assistant at PG Group

The closing date for applications will be Wednesday, the 21st April 2021.

To generate, check, report and maintain accurate and timeous financial information and documentation to the business decision making in order to maintain good corporate governance to ensure compliance to the Group ensuring adherence to all policies, procedures and other relevant legislation.

Main Objective:

To support the business by raising areas of concern or improvement by analysing the cost centres and checking that expenses are posted to the correct allocation as per the budget.

To generate and assist in executing accurate month-end reports.

To ensure that C1 and APDP returns are prepared and completed accurately and that audits are finalised within the deadlines.

To analyse the creditors age analysis to ensure that creditors are paid on time and overdue accounts are manged effectively.

To effectively prepare and complete Labour reports in order for labour costs to be allocated correctly.

To assist with any ad hoc accounting administration when required.

To ensure staff are effectively managed and held accountable through performance and disciplinary procedures, and that staff are developed and mentored through the talent management and IDP processes.

Critical job requirements:

Qualification(s):

Grade 12.

Diploma in Finance.

Knowledge:

Computer skills (MS Office).

Working knowledge of automotive components manufacturing.

Working knowledge of SAP.

Skills:

Computer skills ( MS Office).

Analytical skills.

Detail Conscious.

Planning and organising.

Communication skills (verbal and written).

Interpersonal skills.

Systematic and methodical.

Ability to work under pressure.

Experience

3 years in finance.

SAP experience.

Desired Skills:

Debtors

Creditors

Journal

Financial Statements

APDP returns

Monthly Reports

SAP

