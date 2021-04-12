Financial Controller at Drake International

Our Client in the manufacturing sector is looking for a qualified and experienced Financial Controller to join their dynamic team. REQUIREMENTS:Ã¢û€“Âª Relevant Bachelor of Commerce Honours
Ã¢û€“Âª Studying toward a CA Qualification
Ã¢û€“Âª 10 Years accounting experience (completed articles)
Ã¢û€“Âª Experience preferably in a manufacturing environment
Ã¢û€“Âª Exposure to working in an international environment
Ã¢û€“Âª Exposure to computerized accounting package (Syspro)
Ã¢û€“Âª Knowledge of manufacturing operations
Ã¢û€“Âª Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Ã¢û€“Âª Confidentiality and perseverance of tasks
Ã¢û€“Âª Organized, efficient, high attention to detail
Ã¢û€“Âª Deadline driven
Ã¢û€“Âª Able to work long hours and under pressure
Ã¢û€“Âª Good working knowledge of IFRS and tax computationsRESPONSIBILITIES:Fixed Asset Register
Maintain & update the FAR
Maintain the investment budget
Complete month-end report
Stock takes of fixed assets
Reports
Prepare and submit monthly reports to Head Office
Prepare information for KPMG audit (annually)
Prepare the consolidation pack (quarterly)
Prepare monthly cash – flow statement
Prepare a breakdown of finished goods
Fixed asset schedule
ACS Foreign currency report
Tax
Prepare provisional annual corporate tax information for KPMG
Maintain tax schedule and arrange payments to SARS via E-filing
Prepare the reconciliations
Policies and Procedures
Review and update financial policies and procedures as required
Training
Provide the required training when new policies are introduced, and policies reviewed and
updated
Ex-Patriates Administration
Communicate with the Payroll company regarding ex-pats payments
Tax applications
Inventory Costing
Prepare inventory costing (bill of materials) twice per year
Analysis of standard bill of materials to actual production costs
Syspro Development
Syspro system maintenance and improvement
Communication with external partiesProduction Rebate Credit Certificate
Prepare and submit quarterly submission of Production Rebate Credit Certificate to BMA
Arrange for quarte4rly Production Rebate Credit Certificate audit
Ensure Production Rebate Credit Certificate is recorded from the Bill of Materials
Authorities
To communicate with other Department Managers, Financial Auditors and Bankers
To review the monthly figures to Balance Sheet for final approval of Financial Manager
Run queries on Syspro Database
To raise and verify corrective actions
Adjust stock figures using Syspro
