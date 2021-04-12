Financial Controller at Drake International

Our Client in the manufacturing sector is looking for a qualified and experienced Financial Controller to join their dynamic team. REQUIREMENTS:Ã¢û€“Âª Relevant Bachelor of Commerce Honours

Ã¢û€“Âª Studying toward a CA Qualification

Ã¢û€“Âª 10 Years accounting experience (completed articles)

Ã¢û€“Âª Experience preferably in a manufacturing environment

Ã¢û€“Âª Exposure to working in an international environment

Ã¢û€“Âª Exposure to computerized accounting package (Syspro)

Ã¢û€“Âª Knowledge of manufacturing operations

Ã¢û€“Âª Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Ã¢û€“Âª Confidentiality and perseverance of tasks

Ã¢û€“Âª Organized, efficient, high attention to detail

Ã¢û€“Âª Deadline driven

Ã¢û€“Âª Able to work long hours and under pressure

Ã¢û€“Âª Good working knowledge of IFRS and tax computationsRESPONSIBILITIES:Fixed Asset Register

Maintain & update the FAR

Maintain the investment budget

Complete month-end report

Stock takes of fixed assets

Reports

Prepare and submit monthly reports to Head Office

Prepare information for KPMG audit (annually)

Prepare the consolidation pack (quarterly)

Prepare monthly cash – flow statement

Prepare a breakdown of finished goods

Fixed asset schedule

ACS Foreign currency report

Tax

Prepare provisional annual corporate tax information for KPMG

Maintain tax schedule and arrange payments to SARS via E-filing

Prepare the reconciliations

Policies and Procedures

Review and update financial policies and procedures as required

Training

Provide the required training when new policies are introduced, and policies reviewed and

updated

Ex-Patriates Administration

Communicate with the Payroll company regarding ex-pats payments

Tax applications

Inventory Costing

Prepare inventory costing (bill of materials) twice per year

Analysis of standard bill of materials to actual production costs

Syspro Development

Syspro system maintenance and improvement

Communication with external partiesProduction Rebate Credit Certificate

Prepare and submit quarterly submission of Production Rebate Credit Certificate to BMA

Arrange for quarte4rly Production Rebate Credit Certificate audit

Ensure Production Rebate Credit Certificate is recorded from the Bill of Materials

Authorities

To communicate with other Department Managers, Financial Auditors and Bankers

To review the monthly figures to Balance Sheet for final approval of Financial Manager

Run queries on Syspro Database

To raise and verify corrective actions

Adjust stock figures using Syspro

About The Employer:

Drake International

Learn more/Apply for this position