Front End Developer (PTA) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:If you live for all things digital & tech, while aspiring to beautifully marry usability with exceptional visual design, then your creative abilities as a Front End Developer is sought by a Pretoria-based Software Specialist in satellite imaging & intelligence. The ideal candidate requires a BSc. Degree in Computer Science or equivalent (Math as a subject Non-Negotiable), 2+ years’ proven Front End development work experience including experience with Angular v4.3+ using TypeScript, some Java development and an in-depth understanding of the entire Web Dev [URL Removed] front-end development.

Maintenance and improvements to existing web UI’s.

Performance optimizations.

Collaboration with Back-end Developers and Web Designers to improve usability.

Creation of quality mockups and prototypes.

Ensure high quality graphics standards and brand consistency.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications –

BSc. Degree in Computer Science or equivalent. (Math as a subject Non-Negotiable)

Experience/Skills –

2+ Years proven work experience as a Front-End Developer.

1+ Years’ experience with Angular v4.3+ using TypeScript.

Some Java development.

In-depth understanding of the entire Web Development process – Design, development and deployment.

Excellent analytical skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position