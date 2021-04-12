Our client in the Steel Production industry, has an EE opportunity available for a Group Manager: Logistics. This position will be based in the Vanderbijlpark area.
Requirements:
- An applicable postgraduate qualification (NQF Level 7) or equivalent with extensive management experience in transport and logistics related activities
- Knowledge and acquired skills regarding Microsoft Office packages, specially Excel
- Knowledge and experience within the Power BI environment will be an advantage
- An qualification in transport economics will be an advantage
- At least 8 years’ experience in transport and logistics environment, including 3 years at a senior management position
- Strategic leadership ability including strategy formulation and the implementation of strategic objectives spanning a 3 to 5 year timeline
- Financial management experience within the Logistical environment
- Knowledge and experience within a large-scale industrial manufacturing environment
- Knowledge of the structure and processes of transport related State Enterprises including rail and port operations
KPAs:
- Manage and overseeing Inbound and outbound Logistic flows focusing on the execution of logistical flows as per design plans and intervening directly at operational level when delays arise
- Set strategic objectives for Group Logistics in line with the company’s overall business strategy and which spans a one to five-year timeline
- Play a key role in planning and implementing improvements to internal or external logistics systems and processes
- Manage strategic relationships, including Service Level Agreements, with key Logistic Service Providers, Business Units, Joint Venture Partners and Special Interest Groups
- Reducing Group Logistics Total Cost of Ownership through the successful execution of cost optimisation projects
- Ensure resources and systems are adequately enhanced and utilised
- Ensure compliance with all Human Resources Policies, Processes and Procedures, including Employment Equity and Succession Planning
- SHE within Group Logistics
Please note should you not receive a response within 7 days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.