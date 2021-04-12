Head of Economic Research at Major Fund Investment entity in Public Sector

- Provide Economic input into Investment Strategy formulation, strategy implementation and strategy review & adaptation
- Provide high quality economic research and analysis
- Monitor and report on global, country and continental sectoral economic developments, and analyse their impact on the private sector in South Africa, and oranisatinal business in particular
- Monitoring of economic activities and formulate economic outlook for the organisation using econometric modelling techniques
- Macro overview and impact on various asset classes as well as investment strategy
- Developmental economics research
- Macroeconomic impact analysis of PIC investments
- Data mining, maintenance and organisation customised sector modelling
Desired Skills:
- Economics
- econometrics
- Research
- Financial Modelling
- Market Research
- fixed income analysis
- equity analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Masters
About The Employer:
This public sector entity is responsible for investing funds on behalf of public sector entities. The organisation is the largest investment manager in the country and the continent.
The organisation has topped the R2 trillion mark in assets under management and is in the process of entering the global investment market, it is the best asset manager any serious professional would want to be associated with. It is also one of the better places from which one can serve South Africa.
Should you be a uitable and interested candidate, please send your CV and a vocer letter stipulating your relevant experinee, knowledge and skills directly related to the requirements of the position to:
[Email Address Removed]