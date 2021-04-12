Head of Economic Research at Major Fund Investment entity in Public Sector

Provide Economic input into Investment Strategy formulation, strategy implementation and strategy review & adaptation

Provide high quality economic research and analysis

Monitor and report on global, country and continental sectoral economic developments, and analyse their impact on the private sector in South Africa, and oranisatinal business in particular

Monitoring of economic activities and formulate economic outlook for the organisation using econometric modelling techniques

Macro overview and impact on various asset classes as well as investment strategy

Developmental economics research

Macroeconomic impact analysis of PIC investments

Data mining, maintenance and organisation customised sector modelling

Desired Skills:

Economics

econometrics

Research

Financial Modelling

Market Research

fixed income analysis

equity analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Masters

About The Employer:

This public sector entity is responsible for investing funds on behalf of public sector entities. The organisation is the largest investment manager in the country and the continent.

The organisation has topped the R2 trillion mark in assets under management and is in the process of entering the global investment market, it is the best asset manager any serious professional would want to be associated with. It is also one of the better places from which one can serve South Africa.

Should you be a suitable and interested candidate, please send your CV and a cover letter stipulating your relevant experience, knowledge and skills directly related to the requirements of the position

[Email Address Removed]

