Minimum Requirements:
- Completion of a Human Resources qualification is a requirement.
- 5 years relevant HR experience is required.
- Proven track record of sustained high performance is required.
- BCEA, LRA, OHS and related labour legislation knowledge and application is required.
- Must be proficient with MS Office, Excel, Word and PowerPoint
Desired Skills:
- Recruitment
- IR
- Performance Management
- Health and safety
- Recognition programs
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Human Resources
About The Employer:
A reputable company within the services industry requires a HR Practitioner who will be based in Durban.
If you do not receive feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.