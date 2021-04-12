HR Practitioner

Apr 12, 2021

Minimum Requirements:

  • Completion of a Human Resources qualification is a requirement.
  • 5 years relevant HR experience is required.
  • Proven track record of sustained high performance is required.
  • BCEA, LRA, OHS and related labour legislation knowledge and application is required.
  • Must be proficient with MS Office, Excel, Word and PowerPoint

Desired Skills:

  • Recruitment
  • IR
  • Performance Management
  • Health and safety
  • Recognition programs

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Human Resources

About The Employer:

A reputable company within the services industry requires a HR Practitioner who will be based in Durban.

If you do not receive feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

