HR Practitioner

Minimum Requirements:

Completion of a Human Resources qualification is a requirement.

5 years relevant HR experience is required.

Proven track record of sustained high performance is required.

BCEA, LRA, OHS and related labour legislation knowledge and application is required.

Must be proficient with MS Office, Excel, Word and PowerPoint

Desired Skills:

Recruitment

IR

Performance Management

Health and safety

Recognition programs

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Human Resources

About The Employer:

A reputable company within the services industry requires a HR Practitioner who will be based in Durban.

