HR Services Practitioner at Parliament of the Republic of South Africa

Parliament is elected to represent the people, ensure government by the people under the Constitution and to represent the provinces to ensure that provincial interests are taken into account in the national sphere of government. The following opportunities exist at Parliament.

HUMAN RESOURCES DIVISION

HR SERVICES PRACTITIONER

Remuneration package: R555 641 per annum

Closing date: 23 April 2021

Parliament of the RSA uses an online recruitment system to manage employment opportunities and vacancies within the Parliamentary Services Administration. All interested applicants should visit Parliament’s careers page on the website: www. parliament. gov. za

Short-listed candidates will be subject to a positive security clearance by the South African Police Service and/or State Security Agency (SSA), citizenship and qualification checks and competency-base assessments.

Parliament reserves the right not to make an appointment.

If you do not receive any response within two (2) months of the closing date, please accept that your application has been unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Human Resources

HR

HR Management

People Management

Human Resource Management

Human Resources Management

