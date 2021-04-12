HV Engineer at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, a leader in the field of Renewable Energy, specializing in construction of PV and Renewable Energy power plant sites, seeks to employ a well experienced and qualified HV Engineer, with preferred experience in REIPPPP/PV/Renewable Energy build projects.



Ideally, we would prefer a candidate available immediately, open to Fixed Duration Contracts for between 12 and 18 months, however, all candidates will be reviewed based on relevant industry experience.

Minimum requirements to meet for consideration:

You will have completed a degree in Electrical Engineering, coupled with 8-10 years experience in guiding EPC Contractors during the construction of IPP substations and Eskom self-built works, in addition, your will have solid and proven working experience in Power Purchase Agreements, EPC Contract and O&M Contracts Management, as well as construction progress, works and commissioning experience within the field of renewable energy.

You will show exceptional organizational and coordination skills, as well as being able to work in a cross-functional team to ensure successful hand over of the project within the allotted deadlines and time frames, be results and solutions orientated.

You must have a valid driver’s license, own car, be able to travel between Cape Town and various Northern Cape sites and be prepared to reside on site if needed.

A clear criminal /credit record and contactable references are essential

Due to the exceptionally high volumes of applications, we are unable to correspond with each applicant personally, therefore only relevant and suitable candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive any correspondence from our company within 30 days, we regret your application has been unsuccessful.

Should you meet the criteria and wish to apply, kind forward your CV, salary package details and notice period

Learn more/Apply for this position