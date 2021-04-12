Hydraulic Sales Rep at Private

Suitably qualified applicants are welcome to submit an application for this position. Preference will be given to candidates that meet the EE objectives of the organisation.
Should you not receive a response from our office within two weeks of submitting your CV, please consider your application as being unsuccessful.
- Technical Sales Representative
- Contact new and existing customers to discuss their needs and explain how
- Answer customer’s questions about products, prices, availability and credit
- Quote prices, credit terms or other bid specifications.
- Emphasize product features based on analysis of customer needs and on
- Negotiate prices, terms of sales and service agreements.
- Maintain customer records, using automated systems.
- Identify prospective customers by using business directories, following leads
- Prepare sales contracts for orders obtained and submit orders for
- Select the correct products or assist customers in making product selections,
- Collaborate with colleagues to exchange information.
- Higher Technical Qualification Advantageous
- Minimum of three (3) years’ experience in a Hydraulic, Drivetrain,
- Must have a valid driver’s licence and own vehicle
- Must be Computer Literate (MS Office – Specifically MS Word, Excel and
- Must be Customer / Sales Orientated.
- Must be prepared to work long hours with travelling.
- Must have excellent negotiation skills.
- Individual must be dynamic, motivated and sales driven
- these needs could be met by specific products and services.
- terms.
- technical knowledge of product capabilities and limitations.
- from existing clients, participating in organisations and clubs and attending
- trade shows and conferences.
- processing.
- based on customer’s needs, product specifications and applicable
- regulations.
- Matric Certificate
- Pneumatics and Drifter Sales Environment
- PowerPoint)
- Proven Sales Ability.
- Creative thinker with a flair for customer service and negotiations
- Ability to exercise discretion in disclosing information
Desired Skills:
- Matric Certificate.
- Technical Qualification.
- Hydraulic Sales
- Pneumatic SAles
- Drifter Sales
- Drivetrain
- Driving License
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
The above job vacancy has arisen within our company situated in Germiston, Johannesburg. Please note that the customer base for this Sales Representative is in the Free State Province Welkom.
