Hydraulic Sales Rep at Private

Suitably qualified applicants are welcome to submit an application for this position. Preference will be given to candidates that meet the EE objectives of the organisation.

Should you not receive a response from our office within two weeks of submitting your CV, please consider your application as being unsuccessful.

Technical Sales Representative

Contact new and existing customers to discuss their needs and explain how

Answer customer’s questions about products, prices, availability and credit

Quote prices, credit terms or other bid specifications.

Emphasize product features based on analysis of customer needs and on

Negotiate prices, terms of sales and service agreements.

Maintain customer records, using automated systems.

Identify prospective customers by using business directories, following leads

Prepare sales contracts for orders obtained and submit orders for

Select the correct products or assist customers in making product selections,

Collaborate with colleagues to exchange information.

Higher Technical Qualification Advantageous

Minimum of three (3) years’ experience in a Hydraulic, Drivetrain,

Must have a valid driver’s licence and own vehicle

Must be Computer Literate (MS Office – Specifically MS Word, Excel and

Must be Customer / Sales Orientated.

Must be prepared to work long hours with travelling.

Must have excellent negotiation skills.

Individual must be dynamic, motivated and sales driven

these needs could be met by specific products and services.

terms.

technical knowledge of product capabilities and limitations.

from existing clients, participating in organisations and clubs and attending

trade shows and conferences.

processing.

based on customer’s needs, product specifications and applicable

regulations.

Matric Certificate

Pneumatics and Drifter Sales Environment

PowerPoint)

Proven Sales Ability.

Creative thinker with a flair for customer service and negotiations

Ability to exercise discretion in disclosing information

Desired Skills:

Matric Certificate.

Technical Qualification.

Hydraulic Sales

Pneumatic SAles

Drifter Sales

Drivetrain

Driving License

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

The above job vacancy has arisen within our company situated in Germiston, Johannesburg. Please note that the customer base for this Sales Representative is in the Free State Province Welkom.

