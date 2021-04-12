Intermediate Java Developer – JHB Bank City – R850k pa at E-Merge IT Recruitment

An exciting opportunity has opened for an Intermediate Java Developer within South Africa’s leading technologically advanced financial Hub!

This award-winning business uses cutting edge tools within an Agile and established team of strong Developers. You will be required to Design codes tests debug and correct sections of code programs; Produce complex program specifications and implement system enhancements.

This is a fantastic opportunity in a fast paced, inspiring environment – where you can be part of a technically advanced and growing team! Apply Now!!

Requirements:

IT Degree/Diploma

Minimum 6 years Solid Java exp with JEE

Spring Boot

Minimum 3 years Webservices (Restful) experience

Redis, relational DBMS

Microservice Architecture

IDEs – IntelliJ

GIT

Reference Number for this position is MD51709 which is a permanent position based in Bank City Johannesburg offering a cost to company of R850K per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Musa on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Spring Boot

Redis

relational DBMS

IDEs – IntelliJ

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position