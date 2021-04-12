Internal Sales – Export Division at Swift Human Resources

Apr 12, 2021

PURPOSE OF THE FUNCTION

The role of an Internal Salesperson is to service the needs of a company’s existing clients, respond to new sales inquiries and to support the activities of the external sales team. This position is well suited to individuals with excellent communication & people skills and is one of the best ways for anyone considering an outbound sales role to gain relevant experience.

QUALIFICATIONS

  • Matric
  • Tertiary/trade qualifications are desirable along with suitable industry experience and application knowledge.

SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Microsoft office (word, excel, PowerPoint, outlook, internet)
  • Typing of documents
  • Costing and Quotes
  • E-mails
  • Telephonic Enquires and sales
  • Technical Bid Evaluations
  • Valve Selections
  • Sizing of valves
  • Valve Identification
  • Compiling of Tenders
  • Working to strict timelines and deadlines

 

COMPETENCIES AND BEHAVIOURS

  • Fluent in English
  • Time Management
  • Integrity and trustworthiness
  • Work within corporate philosophy and objectives
  • Ability to work to company policies and procedures
  • Work to technical and health and safety specifications and policies

Learn more/Apply for this position