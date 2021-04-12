Internal Sales – Export Division at Swift Human Resources

PURPOSE OF THE FUNCTION
The role of an Internal Salesperson is to service the needs of a company’s existing clients, respond to new sales inquiries and to support the activities of the external sales team. This position is well suited to individuals with excellent communication & people skills and is one of the best ways for anyone considering an outbound sales role to gain relevant experience.
QUALIFICATIONS
- Matric
- Tertiary/trade qualifications are desirable along with suitable industry experience and application knowledge.
SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE
- Microsoft office (word, excel, PowerPoint, outlook, internet)
- Typing of documents
- Costing and Quotes
- E-mails
- Telephonic Enquires and sales
- Technical Bid Evaluations
- Valve Selections
- Sizing of valves
- Valve Identification
- Compiling of Tenders
- Working to strict timelines and deadlines
COMPETENCIES AND BEHAVIOURS
- Fluent in English
- Time Management
- Integrity and trustworthiness
- Work within corporate philosophy and objectives
- Ability to work to company policies and procedures
- Work to technical and health and safety specifications and policies