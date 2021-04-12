Internal Sales – Export Division at Swift Human Resources

PURPOSE OF THE FUNCTION

The role of an Internal Salesperson is to service the needs of a company’s existing clients, respond to new sales inquiries and to support the activities of the external sales team. This position is well suited to individuals with excellent communication & people skills and is one of the best ways for anyone considering an outbound sales role to gain relevant experience.

QUALIFICATIONS

Matric

Tertiary/trade qualifications are desirable along with suitable industry experience and application knowledge.

SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

Microsoft office (word, excel, PowerPoint, outlook, internet)

Typing of documents

Costing and Quotes

E-mails

Telephonic Enquires and sales

Technical Bid Evaluations

Valve Selections

Sizing of valves

Valve Identification

Compiling of Tenders

Working to strict timelines and deadlines

COMPETENCIES AND BEHAVIOURS

Fluent in English

Time Management

Integrity and trustworthiness

Work within corporate philosophy and objectives

Ability to work to company policies and procedures

Work to technical and health and safety specifications and policies

