iOS Mobile App Developer (Swift) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic provider of cutting-edge Software Solutions for advanced and predictive analytics seeks a forward-thinking iOS Mobile App Developer (Swift). You will be expected to work on native mobile application development for the iOSplatform alongside Android development. The ideal candidate must possess an Honours/Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or related discipline, 2+ years’ Mobile Software development with 1+ years’ doing native iOS (Swift) development, extensive experience with Source Control tools such as Git and modern software development best practice & tools including Agile, Jira, Unit Testing, CI/CD. Any prior experience with native Android (Java) and React will prove [URL Removed] –

Honours/Bachelor’s Degree in in Computer Science or a related field.

Experience/Skills –

2+ Years’ experience in Mobile Software development experience.

1+ Years’ experience in native iOS (Swift) development.

Extensive experience with Source Control tools – Git.

Experience with modern software development best practices and tools, e.g., Agile, Jira, Unit Testing, CI/CD.

Advantageous –

Native Android (Java) development.

UI software development experience like React.

ATTRIBUTES:

Able to work in a team.

Eloquent and comfortable communicating with clients.

Ambitious in achieving personal work goals and objectives.

