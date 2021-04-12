- Job Title: IT Manager
-
Reporting to: Chief Operating Officer
-
Key Results Area:
- Lead IT projects, including the design and deployment of new IT systems and services
- Monitor performance of information technology systems to determine cost and productivity levels, and to make recommendations for improving IT infrastructure.
- Help define IT strategy, architecture, and processes
- Analyze business requirements by partnering with key stakeholders across the organization to develop solutions for IT needs.
- Assess vendors and develop test strategies for new hardware and software.
- Job Specific Requirements:
- Formulate and manage Group IT budget
- Architect and analyze solution options that meet business requirements and maximize business benefit. Work cross functionally to define and document functional specifications, Selecting and implementing suitable technology to streamline all internal operations and help optimize strategic benefits
- Manage IT operation of the Group.
- Collect information and review documentation to ensure that risk scenarios are identified and evaluated. Create and maintain a risk register to ensure that all identified risk factors are accounted for. Correlate identified risk scenarios to relevant business processes to assist in identifying risk ownership.
- Assess and recommend tools to automate information systems control processes. Preserve assets, information security and control structures
- Design, develop, implement, and coordinate systems, policies, and procedures
- Identify problematic areas and implement strategic solutions
- Design and implement short- and long-term strategic plans to make certain network capacity meets existing and future requirements.
- Approve purchases of technological equipment and software, establish partnerships with IT service providers.
- Direct and organize IT-related projects
- Prepare RFPs, bid proposals, review contracts, scope of work reports, and other documentation for IT projects and associated efforts.
- Manage applications including ERP roadmap planning and delivering large scale ERP solutions with other application integrations.
- Maintains a safe and secure infrastructure environment by running regular checks on network and data security.
QUALIFICATIONS AND ATTRIBUTES REQUIRED
- Degree in Information Technology or related qualification
- Minimum 7 to 10 years’ experience, at least 3 of which must have involved managing people.
- Practical experience of ERP systems (Syspro & Sage advantageous)
- Understanding of ITIL Service Management Framework
- Good statistical background with the ability to undertake trend analysis.
- Successful track record of leading and managing a technical function in a dynamic environment.
- Experience of successfully managing multiple projects and activities within a technical remit.
- Ability to work under pressure, use initiative and take ownership of tasks
- Self-motivated with a strong drive & desire to achieve outstanding business results.
- Excellent written, verbal communication & Presentation skills
- Demonstrated ability to handle multiple tasks and assignments
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS
- Virtualization (Hyper-V)
- MS SQL, MySQL
- Networks, TCP/IP, VLAN’s, Firewall. VOIP
- Experience of hands-on technical activity from hardware, software, network & applications
- Experience of ERP implementation & various integration middleware (Syspro, Sage & Flowgear)
- Experience of Warehouse Management System experience (Datascope WMS)
Desired Skills:
- System Support
- Service Level Management
- IT
- Major Incident Management
- Processes management
- Policy Management
- Procurement Technology
- Software Licensing
- Software Asset
- Software Asset Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund