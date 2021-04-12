IT Manager at Momentum

Introduction

The Investo Product House, is an ambitious advice led product philosophy business. It is a key offering within the Momentum Life suite of Products. Established to be a cost-efficient provider of long term savings this business’s architecture is to enable it to stay true to the Momentum Life culture of collaboration.

Role Purpose

At Investo we have identified a need for an IT Manager to be part of the team. Working in the team of the COO, the IT Manager will direct, plan, coordinate and oversee the implementation of technology solutions delivered by cross-functional teams, in alignment with business objectives and operational requirements, ensuring consistency with the overall IT strategy.

Responsibilities and work outputs

Manage the cross functional teams responsible for deployment, monitoring, maintenance, development, upgrade and support of all IT systems, including telecommunications, servers, PCs, operating systems, hardware, software, peripherals and office automation equipment.

Collaborate with relevant stakeholders in other departments to identify, recommend, develop, implement and support cost-effective technology solutions for all aspects of the organisation.

Contribute to defining and implementation of IT policies, procedures, and best practices to support the implementation of strategies set by Momentum Metropolitan IT community, including those for architecture, security, disaster recovery, standards, purchasing and service provision.

Lead the business area’s operational and strategic IT planning, including fostering innovation, planning projects and organising and negotiating the allocation of resources.

Oversee the provision of end-user services, including help desk and technical support services to ensure services are running optimally.

Develop business case justifications and cost/benefit analyses for IT spending and initiatives as and when needed.

Practice asset management for IT hardware, software and equipment to ensure assets are correctly accounted for.

Identify needs for upgrades, configurations or new systems and discuss requirements with the Chief Operational Officer in line with business requirements.

Select software, and complete configuration and integration in a manner that is scalable to meet the company’s needs.

Purchase efficient and cost-effective technological equipment and software and ensure all IT systems are safe and secure.

Collaboratively design solutions that fit and promote efficient business processes and deploy solutions timely and accurately.

Provide authoritative expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.

Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders.

Contribute to the process of negotiating objective and realistic service level agreements, monitor appropriateness and recommend adjustments.

Define service practices which builds rewarding relationships, encourages innovation and allows others to provide exceptional client service.

Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed.

Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility.

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

Create a positive work climate and culture to energise employees, give meaning to work, minimise work disruption and maximise employee productivity.

Demonstrate exemplary leadership behaviour, through personal involvement, commitment and dedication in support of organisational values.

Select and recruit suitably qualified talent in line with Employment Equity principles and Momentum Metropolitan values.

Drive a culture that guides and directs best practice, fostering an environment of continuous learning, improvement and cohesiveness.

Enable a learning and growth culture whereby information regarding successes, issues, trends and ideas are actively shared between team members.

Execute effective workforce planning practices to ensure that staffing requirements are accurately forecasted.

Identify employee growth and development needs and schedule interventions to enable ongoing development, training and personal growth.

Effectively manage performance within the team in order to ensure business objectives are achieved.

Encourage innovation, change agility and collaboration within the team.

Implement and compile budgets to minimise expenditure in alignment with tactical delivery plans.

Control the budget for area, including the authorisation of expenditures and implementation of financial regulations.

Manage high risk and problematic financial issues in area of accountability and contribute to the development of policy.

Plan and implement a cycle of medium-term improvements to drive pricing of services and products.

Implement risk management, governance and compliance policies in own practice area, to identify and manage governance and risk exposure liability.

Investigate reported wilful acts of non-compliance to organisation policy and practice and report on findings.

Competencies required

Providing insights

Making decisions

Managing tasks

Generating ideas

Directing people

Taking action

Interacting with people

Empowering individuals

Experience and Qualifications

Relevant qualification in Computer Science / IT.

7-9 years’ IT experience

4-5 years’ management experience

Insurance or financial services industry experience will be advantageous

Knowledge of the software development life cycle (SDLC)

Knowledge of business area’s specific technology environments

Knowledge and understanding of database and networking principles and best practices

Knowledge of COBIT and ITIL frameworks

Knowledge of Solutions Architecture and/or Enterprise Architecture

Knowledge of data integration and warehousing tools

Knowledge of life cycle design and development covering solution design, application design, development, testing and maintenance, network software, operating systems, multi-tier environments, desktop and workgroup software, middleware, server technology, fault tolerant environments, and development tools

Location

The above-mentioned position is currently available in the Investo department at our Momentum Life business unit based at our office in Centurion.

