Junior Sales Executive at Ntice Search

A leading Industrial Automation component supplier in South Africa, who specializes in supplying Industrial Automation components and services; from factory NEW components, back to legacy PLC and DCS systems. They are searching for a Junior Sales Executive to join their sales force they will assure you financial stability with their bonus [URL Removed] ideal candidate needs to be a true go getter, hunter profile that has a strong energy and is not scared to cold call. Someone who is resilient to being rejected and that can just keep moving forward.Key Performance Areas:

Sales generation in the Gauteng and possibly other surrounding Provinces, South Africa at required profit margins.

Cold calling, canvassing for new business throughout the relevant provinces, following up on leads and referrals. Recorded timeously and efficiently on our Sales Software.

Regular client visits in the Gauteng area. Recorded timeously and efficiently on our Sales Software.

Preparing quotations, placing orders, and following up on deliveries, after sales service. Making extensive use of Excel, PDF, Word, Outlook etc.

Implement and monitoring of marketing activities.

Following company processes and systems, which includes a comprehensive Sales reporting system for all relevant excels and software.

Helping out in whatever way would benefit the company.

Maintaining decorum and excellent manner to promote the exceptional reputation of the company.

Ensuring timeous payments from clients.

Targets:

10 completed phone calls per day, to potential clients (only counted if the Technician/decision maker is reached), recorded accurately on the software.

One day of meetings, 5 meetings minimum, every 2 weeks, recorded accurately on software.

Average of R50 000.00 turnover per month for the first 6 months.

Average of [URL Removed] turnover for the second 6 months.

Minimum Requirements:

Matric

Own Vehicle

Strong sales personality

Proof of commission

Learn more/Apply for this position