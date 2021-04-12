Lead program manager

Our overseas client withine Forex industry seeks a South African local who has solid PMO experience managing multiple projects simultaneously for a contract position specifically suited for individuals in the Cape area.

We are looking for a Senior Programme Manager who will manage a Junior PM

The successful candidate must:

Be good blend of Commercial and Project Management acumen, can identify and quantify risks,

Understands concept of minimum viable product

Manages internal and external stakeholder relationships, can manage inbound and outbound escalations

Has prior experience working in an Agile environment

Can demonstrate proven experience in Change Management

Proactive, methodical, quick thinker, assertive but not aggressive with excellent attention to detail

We are looking for individuals whom are available immediately and are in the Cape area.

To take advantage and apply to email cvs to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

PMO

Programme Management

programme manager

agile

change management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position