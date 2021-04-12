Lead program manager

Our overseas client withine Forex industry seeks a South African local who has solid PMO experience managing multiple projects simultaneously for a contract position specifically suited for individuals in the Cape area.
We are looking for a Senior Programme Manager who will manage a Junior PM
The successful candidate must:
- Be good blend of Commercial and Project Management acumen, can identify and quantify risks,
- Understands concept of minimum viable product
- Manages internal and external stakeholder relationships, can manage inbound and outbound escalations
- Has prior experience working in an Agile environment
- Can demonstrate proven experience in Change Management
- Proactive, methodical, quick thinker, assertive but not aggressive with excellent attention to detail
We are looking for individuals whom are available immediately and are in the Cape area.
To take advantage and apply to email cvs to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- PMO
- Programme Management
- programme manager
- agile
- change management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma