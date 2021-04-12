Management Accountant at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Fixed term contract

Preferred Qualifications:

CA(SA)

Minimum Experience:

2 years in an accounting environment with some management experience

Primary Job purpose:

To produce accurate financial reporting on time and in line with Group and statutory requirements, whilst maintaining a financial control framework that minimizes the risk of fraud and financial miss-statement.

Key Performance Areas:

Management Accounts;

Budget and year end estimate process;

Interim and year end audit process;

Internal Financial Control Frameworks;

Compliance (Income Tax, VAT and PAYE)

Inventory Management

Cash forecasting

Ad-hoc projects & other responsibilities

Job Description:

Management Accounts:



Prepare monthly management accounts for review

Ensure completeness, accuracy and validity of all material amounts and balances

Budget and Year End Estimate Process:

Prepare annual budgets and quarterly year end estimates

Obtain understanding of business through visiting the business and interacting with the various role players

Interim & Year End Audit Process:

Preparation of interim and year end packs

Internal Financial Control Frameworks:

Ensure that IFC’s are reviewed and updated on an ongoing basis to ensure that they remain relevant to their objectives

Compliance (Income Tax, Vat & PAYE):



Ensure that all submission deadlines are met

Attend to tax computation audit review queries

Inventory Management:



Responsible for the management of inventory reporting and analysis

Cash Forecasting:

Prepare and distribute daily cash forecasts

Ad-hoc Projects & Other Responsibilities:

Assist in reviewing payments and releasing payments on the Company’s business banking on-line, where necessary

