Management Accountant at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Apr 12, 2021

Fixed term contract

Preferred Qualifications:
CA(SA)

Minimum Experience:
2 years in an accounting environment with some management experience

Primary Job purpose:
To produce accurate financial reporting on time and in line with Group and statutory requirements, whilst maintaining a financial control framework that minimizes the risk of fraud and financial miss-statement.

Key Performance Areas:

  • Management Accounts;
  • Budget and year end estimate process;
  • Interim and year end audit process;
  • Internal Financial Control Frameworks;
  • Compliance (Income Tax, VAT and PAYE)
  • Inventory Management
  • Cash forecasting
  • Ad-hoc projects & other responsibilities

Job Description:
Management Accounts:

  • Prepare monthly management accounts for review
  • Ensure completeness, accuracy and validity of all material amounts and balances

Budget and Year End Estimate Process:

  • Prepare annual budgets and quarterly year end estimates
  • Obtain understanding of business through visiting the business and interacting with the various role players

Interim & Year End Audit Process:

  • Preparation of interim and year end packs

Internal Financial Control Frameworks:

  • Ensure that IFC’s are reviewed and updated on an ongoing basis to ensure that they remain relevant to their objectives

Compliance (Income Tax, Vat & PAYE):

  • Ensure that all submission deadlines are met
  • Attend to tax computation audit review queries

Inventory Management:

  • Responsible for the management of inventory reporting and analysis

Cash Forecasting:

  • Prepare and distribute daily cash forecasts

Ad-hoc Projects & Other Responsibilities:

  • Assist in reviewing payments and releasing payments on the Company’s business banking on-line, where necessary

