Management Accountant at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Fixed term contract
Preferred Qualifications:
CA(SA)
Minimum Experience:
2 years in an accounting environment with some management experience
Primary Job purpose:
To produce accurate financial reporting on time and in line with Group and statutory requirements, whilst maintaining a financial control framework that minimizes the risk of fraud and financial miss-statement.
Key Performance Areas:
- Management Accounts;
- Budget and year end estimate process;
- Interim and year end audit process;
- Internal Financial Control Frameworks;
- Compliance (Income Tax, VAT and PAYE)
- Inventory Management
- Cash forecasting
- Ad-hoc projects & other responsibilities
Job Description:
Management Accounts:
- Prepare monthly management accounts for review
- Ensure completeness, accuracy and validity of all material amounts and balances
Budget and Year End Estimate Process:
- Prepare annual budgets and quarterly year end estimates
- Obtain understanding of business through visiting the business and interacting with the various role players
Interim & Year End Audit Process:
- Preparation of interim and year end packs
Internal Financial Control Frameworks:
- Ensure that IFC’s are reviewed and updated on an ongoing basis to ensure that they remain relevant to their objectives
Compliance (Income Tax, Vat & PAYE):
- Ensure that all submission deadlines are met
- Attend to tax computation audit review queries
Inventory Management:
- Responsible for the management of inventory reporting and analysis
Cash Forecasting:
- Prepare and distribute daily cash forecasts
Ad-hoc Projects & Other Responsibilities:
- Assist in reviewing payments and releasing payments on the Company’s business banking on-line, where necessary