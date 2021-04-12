Marketing Coordinator – Technology Products at Rory Mackie & Associates

Our Client is looking to hire a Marketing Coordinator who will assist with marketing activities and initiatives across all our client’s brands. Product categories include home appliances, personal care appliances, photographic equipment, device memory and storage.
About the position:
The Marketing Coordinator should be detail-oriented and have a solid understanding of marketing techniques with a keen interest in providing a consistent brand voice across all marketing activities to specific audiences. Top candidates will exhibit critical thinking skills, strong problem-solving skills and a meticulous attention to detail:
- Project planning and implementation
- Jump in to get the job done
- Must be able to work under extremely tight deadlines and push suppliers to meet the client’s deadlines
- Diligent
- Must be able to take initiative
- Must be focused and have the ability to work on multiple projects, brands and campaigns at the same time
Marketing Coordinator Responsibilities (in line with the below, but not limited to):
- Assistance as needed by the Marketing Manager
- Designing of brand assets, where needed
- Campaign and agency briefings and follow-ups
- Implement Marketing plans that include print, broadcast and online content and instore POS
- Responsible for coordinating all marketing activities and initiatives – thus briefing in all assets and ensuring that all retailers receive assets
- Setup tracking systems for marketing campaigns and online activities
- Reporting on monthly marketing activities
- Conduct market research to identify marketing opportunities and negotiate media coverage
- Assist with traffic of all advertising efforts to appropriate channels and retailers
- Create, maintain and strengthen the organisation’s overall brand through all media avenues
- Manage Print Contractors and assisting with Promotional Vendors
- Assist with marketing administration
- Assisting with all in-store maintenance and ordering/managing actual design assets required for instore maintenance
- Keeps promotional materials ready by coordinating requirements with agencies, inventorying stock, placing orders, and verifying receipt
- Monitoring of product visibility and display on retailer websites.
- Tracking and reporting on retailer advertising and marketing initiatives
- Assisting Key Account Managers with listing assets and creating listing packs
- Creating and updating of product and brand training material
Requirements, Experience and Qualifications required:
- Degree in Marketing or related field (essential)
- Must be strong in Design
- Proficient in Microsoft Office, Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign
- Two years of experience in content management, designing, creative writing, advertising concepts and media negotiations
- Car and driver’s license
- Critical thinker with strong problem-solving and research proficiencies
- Ability to comprehend and interpret competitor strategies and consumer behavior
- Ability to gather large amounts of data and convert it into meaningful analysis
- Solid organizational skills and detail oriented
- Ability to work under pressure and meet strict deadlines
- Creative mind with superb written and verbal communication skills
- Agile team player