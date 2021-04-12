Marketing Coordinator – Technology Products at Rory Mackie & Associates

Our Client is looking to hire a Marketing Coordinator who will assist with marketing activities and initiatives across all our client’s brands. Product categories include home appliances, personal care appliances, photographic equipment, device memory and storage.

About the position:

The Marketing Coordinator should be detail-oriented and have a solid understanding of marketing techniques with a keen interest in providing a consistent brand voice across all marketing activities to specific audiences. Top candidates will exhibit critical thinking skills, strong problem-solving skills and a meticulous attention to detail:

Project planning and implementation

Jump in to get the job done

Must be able to work under extremely tight deadlines and push suppliers to meet the client’s deadlines

Diligent

Must be able to take initiative

Must be focused and have the ability to work on multiple projects, brands and campaigns at the same time

Marketing Coordinator Responsibilities (in line with the below, but not limited to):

Assistance as needed by the Marketing Manager

Designing of brand assets, where needed

Campaign and agency briefings and follow-ups

Implement Marketing plans that include print, broadcast and online content and instore POS

Responsible for coordinating all marketing activities and initiatives – thus briefing in all assets and ensuring that all retailers receive assets

Setup tracking systems for marketing campaigns and online activities

Reporting on monthly marketing activities

Conduct market research to identify marketing opportunities and negotiate media coverage

Assist with traffic of all advertising efforts to appropriate channels and retailers

Create, maintain and strengthen the organisation’s overall brand through all media avenues

Manage Print Contractors and assisting with Promotional Vendors

Assist with marketing administration

Assisting with all in-store maintenance and ordering/managing actual design assets required for instore maintenance

Keeps promotional materials ready by coordinating requirements with agencies, inventorying stock, placing orders, and verifying receipt

Monitoring of product visibility and display on retailer websites.

Tracking and reporting on retailer advertising and marketing initiatives

Assisting Key Account Managers with listing assets and creating listing packs

Creating and updating of product and brand training material

Requirements, Experience and Qualifications required:

Degree in Marketing or related field (essential)

Must be strong in Design

Proficient in Microsoft Office, Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign

Two years of experience in content management, designing, creative writing, advertising concepts and media negotiations

Car and driver’s license

Critical thinker with strong problem-solving and research proficiencies

Ability to comprehend and interpret competitor strategies and consumer behavior

Ability to gather large amounts of data and convert it into meaningful analysis

Solid organizational skills and detail oriented

Ability to work under pressure and meet strict deadlines

Creative mind with superb written and verbal communication skills

Agile team player

