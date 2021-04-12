National Sales Manager – Food Ingredients into the

A well-known Chemical Food Raw Ingredient Company requires the above to strategically oversee, drive, grow and maintain their Food Division by planning, directing and implementing, sales, profit and strategic objectives, Managing the Food team and Key principal Supplier relationships both Locally and Internationally.



Minimum requirements for the role:



A Degree or Diploma in Sales / Marketing or Food Sciences or related qualification is preferred.

Pervious Sales Management or Senior Key Account Management experience having worked within the Food and Beverage Ingredient Manufacturing Industries is essential.

The successful candidate must have previous experience dealing with Key Accounts and or Managing Staff within the Food and Beverage related markets.

The successful candidate should have a dynamic business attitude, be customer focused, with the ability to work independently in a team environment and handle multiple projects.

The successful candidate must have excellent negotiation, communication and people skills, with the ability to interact in cross-functional environments such as technical development, sales and buyers.

Have a good knowledge of Business and Management Principles involved in strategic planning, resource allocation, leadership technique and co-ordination of people and resources.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Oversee, drive and implement the Company’s sales strategy in accordance with Senior Management’s targets.

Develop and implement strategic Sales and Marketing plans to achieve the Food Divisions growth and sales objectives.

Manage and drive relationships with relevant industry influencers and key strategic stakeholders that include suppliers, customers and regional sales teams.

Manage the Food divisions sales activities that include the setting of sales budgets, Rep, GP targets and ongoing monitoring of their performance.

Determine and develop a sustainable pricing strategy to enhance profitability and grow long-term market share.

Present sales forecasts and budgets to Senior Management.

Monitor and manage sales turnover, gross margin, fixed and variable costs, research and development, production and distribution.

Implement market Polices to strengthen the Company image, including development, presentation, achievements, new technology and concepts with target customers and accounts.

