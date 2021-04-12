Paraplanner at Headhunters

Our client in the Financial Services industry is seeking an experienced, seasoned and mature Paraplanner to join their dynamic team in Port Elizabeth.

Requirements:

  • Relevant Insurance qualification preferable
  • FAIS Regulatory Exam (RE 5)
  • At least 5-7 years’ relevant experience 
  • Computer literate
  • Very well-presented and professional
  • Very well-spoken / excellent communication skills
  • Exceptional writing skills / ability to communicate professionally via email
  • Strong organizational skills and attention to detail

Responsibilities:

  • Attending client meetings with Financial Planners as required.
  • Supporting the Financial Planner(s) in research and analysis to meet Client needs and objectives
  • The technical aspects of preparing for Client meetings, including:
    • Researching products to support recommendations
    • Compiling financial planning recommendations and suitability reports
    • Recording of client data
  • Supporting the Financial Planner(s) in preparing Client financial plans and suitability reports
    • Solutions – construction of financial planning solutions (investment, retirement, tax and estate planning)
    • Reviews – preparation of client reviews, investment performance reviews and production of supporting reports, discussion documents.
  • Developing and maintaining internal relationships to help maintain business flow and meet agreed targets
    • Coordination – working with administrative staff to ensure application and provider forms are prepared as required and clients are updated throughout the process
  • Managing the research and analysis of financial products to meet Client requirements
  • Managing the presentation of technical data to the Financial Planner(s)
  • Managing the preparation of Client Financial Plans and Suitability Reports.
  • FSCA related and other regulatory issues
  • Any changes to the FSCA rules
  • Promoting the profile of the business within the profession and wider communities
  • Relationship Building- liaison with clients by telephone, letter, email and attending meetings when required.
  • Continuous professional development to meet regulatory requirements and personal development needs
  • Ensuring that any business conducted is done in a responsible and compliant manner, meeting all legislative requirements, both internally and externally.
  • Assisting the Financial Planner(s) with Client presentations and any other activities as agreed
  • Overseeing the provision of administration functions to meet regulatory compliance requirements
  • Individual workflow and task delivery within deadlines provided

Learn more/Apply for this position