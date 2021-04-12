Paraplanner at Headhunters

Our client in the Financial Services industry is seeking an experienced, seasoned and mature Paraplanner to join their dynamic team in Port Elizabeth.

Requirements:

Relevant Insurance qualification preferable

FAIS Regulatory Exam (RE 5)

At least 5-7 years’ relevant experience

Computer literate

Very well-presented and professional

Very well-spoken / excellent communication skills

Exceptional writing skills / ability to communicate professionally via email

Strong organizational skills and attention to detail

Responsibilities:

Attending client meetings with Financial Planners as required.

Supporting the Financial Planner(s) in research and analysis to meet Client needs and objectives

The technical aspects of preparing for Client meetings, including: Researching products to support recommendations Compiling financial planning recommendations and suitability reports Recording of client data

Supporting the Financial Planner(s) in preparing Client financial plans and suitability reports Solutions – construction of financial planning solutions (investment, retirement, tax and estate planning) Reviews – preparation of client reviews, investment performance reviews and production of supporting reports, discussion documents.

Developing and maintaining internal relationships to help maintain business flow and meet agreed targets Coordination – working with administrative staff to ensure application and provider forms are prepared as required and clients are updated throughout the process

Managing the research and analysis of financial products to meet Client requirements

Managing the presentation of technical data to the Financial Planner(s)

Managing the preparation of Client Financial Plans and Suitability Reports.

FSCA related and other regulatory issues

Any changes to the FSCA rules

Promoting the profile of the business within the profession and wider communities

Relationship Building- liaison with clients by telephone, letter, email and attending meetings when required.

Continuous professional development to meet regulatory requirements and personal development needs

Ensuring that any business conducted is done in a responsible and compliant manner, meeting all legislative requirements, both internally and externally.

Assisting the Financial Planner(s) with Client presentations and any other activities as agreed

Overseeing the provision of administration functions to meet regulatory compliance requirements

Individual workflow and task delivery within deadlines provided

