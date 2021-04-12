Paraplanner at Headhunters

Our client in the Financial Services industry is seeking an experienced, seasoned and mature Paraplanner to join their dynamic team in Port Elizabeth.
Requirements:
- Relevant Insurance qualification preferable
- FAIS Regulatory Exam (RE 5)
- At least 5-7 years’ relevant experience
- Computer literate
- Very well-presented and professional
- Very well-spoken / excellent communication skills
- Exceptional writing skills / ability to communicate professionally via email
- Strong organizational skills and attention to detail
Responsibilities:
- Attending client meetings with Financial Planners as required.
- Supporting the Financial Planner(s) in research and analysis to meet Client needs and objectives
- The technical aspects of preparing for Client meetings, including:
- Researching products to support recommendations
- Compiling financial planning recommendations and suitability reports
- Recording of client data
- Supporting the Financial Planner(s) in preparing Client financial plans and suitability reports
- Solutions – construction of financial planning solutions (investment, retirement, tax and estate planning)
- Reviews – preparation of client reviews, investment performance reviews and production of supporting reports, discussion documents.
- Developing and maintaining internal relationships to help maintain business flow and meet agreed targets
- Coordination – working with administrative staff to ensure application and provider forms are prepared as required and clients are updated throughout the process
- Managing the research and analysis of financial products to meet Client requirements
- Managing the presentation of technical data to the Financial Planner(s)
- Managing the preparation of Client Financial Plans and Suitability Reports.
- FSCA related and other regulatory issues
- Any changes to the FSCA rules
- Promoting the profile of the business within the profession and wider communities
- Relationship Building- liaison with clients by telephone, letter, email and attending meetings when required.
- Continuous professional development to meet regulatory requirements and personal development needs
- Ensuring that any business conducted is done in a responsible and compliant manner, meeting all legislative requirements, both internally and externally.
- Assisting the Financial Planner(s) with Client presentations and any other activities as agreed
- Overseeing the provision of administration functions to meet regulatory compliance requirements
- Individual workflow and task delivery within deadlines provided