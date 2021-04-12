Personal Assistant (Business Manager)

We have a Personal Assistant (Business Manager) vacancy at one of our clients, a long established, highly successful medium size company with 500 employees. RNeg Industria, Honeydew

Requirements

Matric + Relevant Degree or Diploma

5-10 years PA on executive level experience.

Experience in Business management

Duties:

Report to CEO.

Extensive exposure as a PA to a CEO entailing some business/commercial involvement as well.

PA duties will entail organising meetings, travel arrangements, internal and external client liaison, answering and diverting calls, assisting with emails and dealing with some.

Must have business acumen or exposure to deal with some business matters especially when the CEO is not available or needs assistance.

Candidate must reside in the vicinity of Honeydew (Johannesburg North) or nearby suburbs.

Mature individual with excellent interpersonal and communication skills, structured with strong organisational skills.

Dynamic environment where every day is different.

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

Please note AJ Personnel is responsible for the recruitment process.

Our client may expire jobs at their own discretion.

AJ PERSONNEL will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

If you have not received a response within two (2) weeks from applying, your application was most likely unsuccessful

