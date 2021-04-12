Process Control and Development Engineer (EE) at Headhunters

Our leading client is seeking to employ a Process Control and Development Engineer (EE)

You will design and implement the necessary control systems and logic (hardware and software) to improve performance in a highly automated slab heating and hot rolling plant – using data mining, process modelling and process control.

Person Specifications:

Minimum B.Eng. degree (or equivalent) in the fields of Mechanical, Electrical, Electronic or Metallurgy.

4 Years’ Experience and if in a manufacturing plant environment it will be advantageous.

Experience in designing and implementing process automation and control systems

A working experience in programming (languages C/C++, Visual Basic, Ladder Logic and Labview preferred)

Structured problem-solving and Root Cause Failure Analysis.

Attention to detail is important as well as good interpersonal communication and presentation skills – with the ability to give training and function as coordinator of multidisciplinary teams.

Responsibilities:

Product quality and yield, production efficiency and availability improvements; creating and monitoring plant / process performance indicators.

Actively investigating and correcting process deviations and facilitating improvement projects relating to product quality, material properties and dimensional control systems.

These systems include Level 1 (millisecond control) and Level 2 (process setpoints) with artificial intelligence setpoint optimisation and diagnostic systems – continuously optimising the control systems

