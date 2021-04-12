Project Costing Administrator

Your strong costing and finance background coupled with soid experience in general office administration could put you in line for this awesome, varied position.
Be responsible for:
- Costing of projects (advanced Excel a must)
- Local and international invoicing
- Journal entries
- General office administration and support
Qualifying criteria:
- Matric
- Tertiary qualification in finance or business administration
- Advanced Excel
- 4years plus costing and accounting experience
Desired Skills:
- Costing
- Accounts
- Financial administration
About The Employer:
Industry leader that proudly boasts a strong team dynamic and long term benefit.