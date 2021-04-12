Project Costing Administrator

Your strong costing and finance background coupled with soid experience in general office administration could put you in line for this awesome, varied position.

Be responsible for:

Costing of projects (advanced Excel a must)

Local and international invoicing

Journal entries

General office administration and support

Qualifying criteria:

Matric

Tertiary qualification in finance or business administration

Advanced Excel

4years plus costing and accounting experience

Desired Skills:

Costing

Accounts

Financial administration

About The Employer:

Industry leader that proudly boasts a strong team dynamic and long term benefit.

Learn more/Apply for this position